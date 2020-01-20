You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

Tacos at the Elks

Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Supper club at Elks Friday

Supper Club in the Dining Room at the Casper Elks Lodge is this Friday. A complete dinner will be served in the dining room at 6:30 p.m. Come down and enjoy prime rib, $19; walleye, $15, and the Chef’s Special TBD. Dinner includes one trip to the salad bar, potato, roll and dessert. Please make your reservations by calling the Lodge at 234-2432 or sign up at the bar. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Superhero skate Saturday

Zap! Bang! Boom! Grab your capes and come on the ice for Superhero Skate presented by Casper Farm Bureau, from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday at David Street Station. Your little ones will love zooming across the ice with their favorite superheroes from Dream Upon a Princess LLC. Kiddos who dress as their favorite superhero will receive $1 off ice skating.

PFLAG sets visioning session

The Casper PFLAG chapter will be meeting on Sunday, January 26, at the United Church of Christ (corner of 15th and Melrose) for its monthly meeting. A potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., to be followed by a workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and other community members are invited to the dinner and to join us in helping define the vision and direction for Casper’s PFLAG chapter. Questions or additional information can be directed to Rob Johnston at 259-5026 or to casperpflag@gmail.com.

Mended Hearts Jan. 27

Mended Hearts Chapter 242 will hold its first regular monthly meeting of 2020 at 7 p.m., on January 27. The speaker for January is Mike Romero. Mike is the manager at Masterson Place, which provides accommodations for patients and families traveling to Casper for medical services.

All persons interested in having a “healthy heart” are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided following the meeting. The meeting will be held in the “Old Board Room” located off the west wing of the Wyoming Medical Center. When entering from the west parking garage, move toward the lobby. Take the first right just before entering the lobby, pass through the double doors, and take the first left which leads into the meeting room.

Marine Corps League Feb. 1

Marine Corps League will meet at 11 a.m., February 1 at the Casper Elks Lodge. Questions: Gary, 237-7864.

