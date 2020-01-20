Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PFLAG sets visioning session

The Casper PFLAG chapter will be meeting on Sunday, January 26, at the United Church of Christ (corner of 15th and Melrose) for its monthly meeting. A potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., to be followed by a workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and other community members are invited to the dinner and to join us in helping define the vision and direction for Casper’s PFLAG chapter. Questions or additional information can be directed to Rob Johnston at 259-5026 or to casperpflag@gmail.com.

Mended Hearts Jan. 27

Mended Hearts Chapter 242 will hold its first regular monthly meeting of 2020 at 7 p.m., on January 27. The speaker for January is Mike Romero. Mike is the manager at Masterson Place, which provides accommodations for patients and families traveling to Casper for medical services.

All persons interested in having a “healthy heart” are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided following the meeting. The meeting will be held in the “Old Board Room” located off the west wing of the Wyoming Medical Center. When entering from the west parking garage, move toward the lobby. Take the first right just before entering the lobby, pass through the double doors, and take the first left which leads into the meeting room.