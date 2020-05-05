Town Crier: This Just In

CHA cancels Father’s Day event
The Casper Housing Authority announces the cancellation the 2020 Father’s Day – A Celebration of Families Event. Due to the unprecedented conditions presented by COVID-19, we have chosen to cancel the event because we put top priority on the health and safety of our community. We are actively planning the 2021 event and hope that everyone will mark their calendars for Saturday, June 19, 2021. Details about the 2021 event will be released early next year.
For more information on the Father’s Day Event Cancellation, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
View KW art digitally
Kelly Walsh High School invites you to experience its 2020 Digital Art Show. This year, the KWHS Art Show has moved to the digital platform and will highlight student...and even some staff...artwork.
Throughout the week, community members can visit one of KWHS’s digital platforms to view the terrific work of many talented students and staff members.
