Town Crier: This Just In

CHA cancels Father’s Day event

The Casper Housing Authority announces the cancellation the 2020 Father’s Day – A Celebration of Families Event. Due to the unprecedented conditions presented by COVID-19, we have chosen to cancel the event because we put top priority on the health and safety of our community. We are actively planning the 2021 event and hope that everyone will mark their calendars for Saturday, June 19, 2021. Details about the 2021 event will be released early next year.