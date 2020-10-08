Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
'Pumpkin And A Song' welcomes autumn
Join the Casper Children’s Chorale as it continues a 40-year tradition of caroling to welcome the autumn season. Hundreds of pumpkins will be delivered to Casper residents at the end of October accompanied by small groups of Chorale members singing jubilant “Songs of Harvest.”
The cost for each pumpkin and caroling delivery is $10, and orders are due October 13 for delivery beginning Oct. 20. Mail orders to Casper Children’s Chorale, P.O. Box 1622, Casper, WY 82602. This year, due to COVID, all deliveries will be sung from outdoors. Proceeds help Chorale members fund their yearly activities.
Kiwanis Club to hold first-ever Pancake Service Project
Due to the changing situation surrounding COVID-19, the Kiwanis Club of Casper could not hold its annual Pancake Breakfast last March. Recognizing that after 65 years that the Festival has become a community institution, Kiwanis hopes to adapt this tradition in a way that can still support the community. Thanks to community support, this October, the Kiwanis Club of Casper will shift from a community event to a community service project.
During the past year’s festivals, the Kiwanis served approximately 1,300 neighbors from the community with its pancake breakfast. This year, through partnerships with Food for Thought Project and the Salvation Army, we will deliver boxes of pancakes and other breakfast items to children suffering from food insecurity. Through this project, the Kiwanis Club and Food for Thought will serve over 12,000 breakfasts to vulnerable families in Casper on October 16.
The Kiwanis Club would like to thank the McMurry Foundation, First Interstate Bank, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, and Holy Cross Food Bank for their significant contributions to this community effort.
