Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

'Pumpkin And A Song' welcomes autumn

Join the Casper Children’s Chorale as it continues a 40-year tradition of caroling to welcome the autumn season. Hundreds of pumpkins will be delivered to Casper residents at the end of October accompanied by small groups of Chorale members singing jubilant “Songs of Harvest.”

The cost for each pumpkin and caroling delivery is $10, and orders are due October 13 for delivery beginning Oct. 20. Mail orders to Casper Children’s Chorale, P.O. Box 1622, Casper, WY 82602. This year, due to COVID, all deliveries will be sung from outdoors. Proceeds help Chorale members fund their yearly activities.

Kiwanis Club to hold first-ever Pancake Service Project

Due to the changing situation surrounding COVID-19, the Kiwanis Club of Casper could not hold its annual Pancake Breakfast last March. Recognizing that after 65 years that the Festival has become a community institution, Kiwanis hopes to adapt this tradition in a way that can still support the community. Thanks to community support, this October, the Kiwanis Club of Casper will shift from a community event to a community service project.