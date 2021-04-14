Town Crier: This Just In

Register at https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/ to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations. This series—in partnership with local community organizations and businesses—is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school, to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.

Writer’s Bloc

The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. Join staff at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508; call 577-7323 for more information.

Teen Book Club 9th to 12th grade