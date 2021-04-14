Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Red Hats lunch at OG
The Red Hatters luncheon is 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 21, at Olive Garden, 5070 E 2nd St. Hostesses are Marguerite Carr, 265-2669; Kathy Morgan, 631-4030 and Deanna Archibald. Please call one of the hostesses to make your reservations.
Healthcare watchdog to speak at CC
John J. Nance, one of the National Patient Safety Foundation founders, will be the speaker for this year’s Casper College Grosz Lecture Series. Nance will present at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Nance’s presentation, “Interprofessionalism in Healthcare: The How and the Why it is so Vital,” is free and open to the public.
According to Jeff McCarty, Nance was chosen because of his vast experience working with administrators to improve healthcare teamwork. “We do a lot of interprofessional experiences with our students in health science, and much of that work is based around communication, respect, and trust,” noted McCarty, dean for the Casper College School of Health Science. “Interprofessional experiences are becoming more common in healthcare training because these skills are so vital to success in healthcare,” he added.
A lawyer, Air Force and airline pilot, Nance is the author of the highly-acclaimed 2009 book for American Healthcare titled Why Hospitals Should Fly, which won the prestigious “Book of the Year” award for 2009 from the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a national broadcaster and professional speaker who brings a rich and varied professional background to American healthcare and the cause of patient safety, according to his biography.
Both of Nance’s presentations will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall, with the 6 p.m. presentation also livestreamed. The livestream can be viewed at https//youtu.be/3wPzmXl-Faw. The Wheeler Concert Hall is in the Music Building located on the Casper College campus. The Grosz Health Science Lecture Series is made possible through Carl and Georgina Grosz’s generosity through the Casper College Foundation.
For more information, contact Jeff McCarty at 268-2495 or jeffrey.mccarty@caspercollege.edu.
Tween Monday: Inspiration Trees
Join library staff as it makes little trees to usher in spring and luck in 2021. Throwing beans is part of the Japanese tradition of "Setsubun;" beans are used to chase away bad luck. Tweens will be decorating glass jars and mini craft bags with decorative washi tape, then will fill the bags with beans and hang them from the branches of twigs, like little ornaments of good luck. The craft program for students in grades 4–6 will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 19, at the Natrona County Library. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Housing & foreclosure prevention
Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series continues. This month, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority are at the library to help learn more about housing. Join them for the third housing presentation on April 20, to take part in "Foreclosure Prevention Course."
This series, in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, is designed to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
After school at the library
If you go down to the woods today, you might just find a magical surprise. Can you spy any woodland fairy houses nested among the trees or bushes? Join staff at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 21, in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this garden-inspired interactive craft program, making toadstool houses. They can create their own details and make their little paper cup fairy house as detailed as they choose. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club for 7th and 8th grade
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the graphic novel "New Kid," by Jerry Craft. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for Kids & Tweens
In this at-home creepy crawly craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own pipe cleaner beaded snakes. This fun activity combines creativity with zoology. Starting April 26, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own slither snake friend. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Book Club for 4th-6th grade
Tweens are invited to join library staff for a discussion of the first book in the "Land of Stories," series by Chris Colfer. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 26, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "The Wishing Spell," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
'Til Death Due You Part Book Club
Join the staff at the Natrona County Library for this month's 'Til Death Due You Part book club, where staff will be discussing New York Times opinion writer Margaret Renkl's "Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss." In partnership with Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, this quarterly gathering provides a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.
Housing & first time home-buyer course
The library has another great presentation coming your way part of our Things You Wish They Taught In School series. This month, we had experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority present on different housing topics. The final housing presentation is April 27. Staff from Reliant Bank will direct "First Time Home-Buyer Course." Come learn if you are ready to own your first house or what you need to do to get your dream house.
Register at https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/ to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations. This series—in partnership with local community organizations and businesses—is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school, to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. Join staff at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508; call 577-7323 for more information.
Teen Book Club 9th to 12th grade
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. This month the discussion is "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 28, in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this goofy and creative craft program, where we’ll be making DIY funny face flip books. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Teen Take & Make
Get your craft on at home. Starting April 29, stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a colorful and useful rock photo holder. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a rock-hard and fun craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, in the Crawford Room. Teens will learn how to make colorful rock photo holders for displaying their pictures at home. All supplies provided at no cost. If you are unable to make it to 4Teens @4, you can still pick up a take and make kit from the Teen Zone with all the supplies you need to make the craft project at home. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.