Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Huge craft fair canceled this weekend

In order to protect the health and well-being of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair scheduled for Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at the Casper Events Center. The safety and well-being of guests, employees, performers and athletes is the top priority at the Casper Events Center. Staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes.

Rescue mission in urgent need of turkeys

Wyoming Rescue Mission, which feeds hundreds of hungry men, women and children throughout November and December, is in urgent need of turkeys. The Mission’s goal is to collect 300 turkeys to provide the homeless and needy with a hearty, nutritious Thanksgiving meal. Currently, it has four.

“Thank you for providing a wonderful Thanksgiving to those who are homeless and needy,” Brad Hopkins, executive director of Wyoming Rescue Mission, said. “With these challenging times your donation of a turkey for Thanksgiving will bring such joy to our struggling Wyoming neighbors.”