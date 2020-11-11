Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Huge craft fair canceled this weekend
In order to protect the health and well-being of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair scheduled for Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 at the Casper Events Center. The safety and well-being of guests, employees, performers and athletes is the top priority at the Casper Events Center. Staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes.
Rescue mission in urgent need of turkeys
Wyoming Rescue Mission, which feeds hundreds of hungry men, women and children throughout November and December, is in urgent need of turkeys. The Mission’s goal is to collect 300 turkeys to provide the homeless and needy with a hearty, nutritious Thanksgiving meal. Currently, it has four.
“Thank you for providing a wonderful Thanksgiving to those who are homeless and needy,” Brad Hopkins, executive director of Wyoming Rescue Mission, said. “With these challenging times your donation of a turkey for Thanksgiving will bring such joy to our struggling Wyoming neighbors.”
Turkeys may be delivered to Park Street Center, the main mission building, at 230 N Park St., 24 hours a day.
For more information, please call the mission’s marketing and events manager, Jenny Stedillie, at 265-3002.
Book sale canceled
The Friends of the Library regrets to announce the cancellation of the scheduled December book sale. The organization determined that it would not be safe to conduct the regularly scheduled sale at this time and looks forward to seeing you next year when conditions permit. Donations will continue to be accepted at the library. Please follow us on Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library for updates and alternate sale options. You can also email us at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!