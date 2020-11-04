Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Methodist thrift ready for gift giving
Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly!
Holiday bazaar at Art 321
Stop by Art 321 Nov. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., to shop for handmade gifts made in Wyoming, hear live music, and listen to a book reading or two. We'll have an eclectic group of artists and makers joining us so you'll be sure to find something for everyone on your holiday gift list (including you). Masks must be worn throughout all visits and activities at Art 321.
While you're here, participate in our Postcards and Pint-Sized auction featuring small (5-by 7 or less) works of art from local artists. All proceeds from this auction go to funding programming at Art 321.
Stay tuned for more details about featured artists and performances.
Follow this link to apply for a vendor booth: https://forms.gle/B5PtVMtryEGFCxtF8.
