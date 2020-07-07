Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Art for the Trails reception Friday
The Platte River Trails Trust is pleased to host the first annual Art for the Trails exhibition of temporary works of art to be installed along the River Trail from the Pumphouse to the historic Derrick on Friday, with guided tours at 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets include two drink tickets, a guided tour through the exhibits and an Art for the Trails map, providing details on featured artists and their creations. The ten works chosen for this year’s show will surely amaze and delight trail users.
The public is invited to enjoy music by the Cory McDaniel Duo: "Wyoming's Only Three-Piece Duo," a cash bar from Urban Bottle, and food truck fare available for purchase from Ludovico's and Papa's Pork Chops. Your are encouraged to stay while, enjoy the live music, mingle with fellow art of trail lovers, and celebrate the kickoff of this exciting new program along the Platte River Trail. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/637694170438565/
The Platte River Trails Trust is continuing to prioritize the health and safety of the public by limiting ticket sales to 250, per the most recent public health orders regarding outdoor public gatherings. In addition, sanitation stations will be in place and social distance will be encouraged throughout the event as much as possible.
Commission candidate forum July 16
Natrona County Board of Commissioners candidates will participate in a public forum on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel. The forum will be moderated, with candidates having opportunities to respond to questions and concerns raised by citizens. Submit questions in-person the night of the forum, or in advance by emailing reference@natronacountylibrary.org. Please use "County Commissioner Forum" in the subject line. The meeting room can accommodate up to 125 people with social distancing. Sponsored by the Natrona County Library and League of Women Voters of Casper.
New season of TaeKwon-Do July 28
The next session of TaeKwon-Do classes begins on Tuesday, July 28 for beginning and advanced students at the Casper Recreation Center. This Korean form of karate is for ages 8 and up (6 & 7 year olds allowed if accompanied by a participating adult).
Martial arts classes help increase endurance, flexibility, coordination and balance; tone and strengthen muscles; and enhance speed and agility. It also improves self-confidence, focus, self-discipline, and self-defense tactics. Students receive instruction in classical TaeKwon-Do under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations (USTF) involving the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks, and dodges with bare hands and feet. Students will be expected to keep their distance and marks have been put on the floor for easy distancing to keep everyone safe.
Beginners meet twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday; the advanced class meets an additional day on Friday; all classes meet from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Registration fee for the five-week session is $62 for Beginners, $86 for Advanced, with a $12 discount for those with Rec Center Passes. Instructor Gerald Sisco is a 7th Degree Black Belt and current USTF state director and instructor Kerri McDill is a 4th Degree Black Belt.
For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St., or go online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/casper.
