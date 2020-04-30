Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
True Care plans diaper giveaway May 9
True Care Women’s Resource Center plans a Community Diaper and Wipes Giveaway the Saturday before Mother’s Day. From 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, women and families can come to the organization’s parking lot and receive a gift of 24 diapers and a bagged container of wipes. First come, first served until we run out of materials to give away. Sizes newborn, 1, and 2 with a few bags with size 4. True Care is located at 1746 South Poplar St., just south of Walgreens. You can stay in your car and one of the staff (who will be wearing masks) will bring the gift bag to you.
FIB contributes to nonprofits
In an effort to help get food and resources into the hands of those who need it most during the COVID-19 health crisis, First Interstate Bank and its Foundation recently stepped up to donate a total of $20,000 to six separate Wyoming nonprofits.
Donation recipients include the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Restoration Church Food Pantry, Holy Cross Food Bank, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, and the Wyoming Rescue Mission.
Further, because First Interstate believes in stepping up during difficult times, the company has solidified its annual commitment to once again donate 2% of its net income before taxes to nonprofits serving those in need across First Interstate’s six-state footprint.
Last year, this totaled more than $5.2 million.
To provide relief to both individuals and businesses, First Interstate has created a number of programs to address multiple challenges arising in the current climate.
“We encourage clients and nonprofits to reach out to their local branch or banker for guidance on financial support tools available,” Robbins said. “We’re here to help and are all in this together.”
First Interstate currently has two separate initiatives underway with community focus:
• First Interstate has partnered with EverFi, a leader in financial education programming, to develop online financial literacy modules that assist with planning, teaching, and learning. This content is available at First Interstate’s online Resource Center.
• To ensure meals for families throughout its footprint, First Interstate has kicked off its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program early. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing our communities. During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by our employees to charitable organizations that provide food to our neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the outreach a quarter earlier to help our neighbors when they need it most. We plan to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!