Town Crier: This Just In

“We encourage clients and nonprofits to reach out to their local branch or banker for guidance on financial support tools available,” Robbins said. “We’re here to help and are all in this together.”

• To ensure meals for families throughout its footprint, First Interstate has kicked off its annual Neighbors Feeding Neighbors program early. Launched in 2009 by the First Interstate Foundation, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors was created to focus resources on food insecurity, one of the most pressing issues facing our communities. During the third quarter of each year, the Foundation doubles its match of money and time donated by our employees to charitable organizations that provide food to our neighbors in need. This year, First Interstate decided to start the outreach a quarter earlier to help our neighbors when they need it most. We plan to keep this campaign in place throughout 2020.