Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
NC '70 reunion
NCHS Class of 1970 is having its class reunion July 16, 17, 18 in Casper and are inviting graduates of the class of 1969 and 1971 to our icebreaker on Friday night, 7 to 10 p.m.
Pioneer picnic Aug. 1
The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its summer picnic on Sunday, August 1, at the Pioneer Church area of the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at 12:30 p.m. Please bring an individual sack lunch to eat. Drinking water will be supplied. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Contact Vaughn Cronin at 251-1466 for more information.
KW/NC '75
Calling all classmates! Mark your calendars for Aug. 5-7, 2021 for our 45th/46th KW “75” Class Reunion / Get together merging with NC “75.” The committee has set a golf tournament and after party for August 5 at Paradise Valley golf course; August 6, cocktail party/dinner and music event at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Ramada/Parkway); August 7, is the school tour and picnic. (The dinner event has to be paid for in advance by July 20, 2021.) There is a $7 door charge for the cocktail party and music event, if you are not attending the dinner. (If you have prepaid the $20 per person dinner, that $7 charge is included). The golf, after party, tour and picnic are pay as you go events.
If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text, call, or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. Please contact Renea to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have, 262.9085.
Sheepherder's Rendezvous Aug. 27-29
The 4th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous will be held Aug. 27-29, 2021, at the Town Park in Glenrock. Enjoy and tour the many historic sheep wagons on display. On Saturday, Aug. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m., watch the Dog Trials at the 2nd Dick Grabow Memorial Dog Trials with over 25 dogs working sheep through the course. The evening of Aug. 27, western music with Byron and Nancy. A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday, Aug. 28 thanks to Jeremy Huck; Jam Session Saturday evening; and on Sunday, Aug. 29, at noon, listen to Chad Lore. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and Fiber Fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and dutch oven cooking with Jean; and an Alpaca Show with hands on for the kids. Enjoy the many craft vendors; award winning food trucks and food vendors. New this year will be Dutch Oven cooking competition on Saturday, Aug. 28, and a competition chill cook off on Sunday, Aug. 29. Be sure to attend the Cowboy Church on Sunday and enjoy the Gospel Music. Event registration forms can be found at www.conversecountytourism.com. Contact Rita for more information at 262-0513.
Remembering the past, planning for the future
The 100-year celebration of First Christian Church will be held September 10 to 12, 2021. Events start at 4 p.m., on Sept. 10, continue on Sept. 11 and conclude with Sunday morning worship at 10:10 a.m, on Sept. 12. More details will follow. Please join us! Everyone is welcome at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, Casper.