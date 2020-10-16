Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Trails closes for maintenance
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed to the public as it undergoes scheduled building maintenance Sunday through October 26.
The public closure is part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade that is being conducted until October 27 with a targeted nine-day closure taking place to help ensure the safety of the public during these maintenance activities.
"The NHTIC is thrilled to be moving forward with another essential facility upgrade for 2020," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "The system improvements will increase energy efficiency, provide a high-quality visitor experience and a more comfortable work environment for our employees."
This scheduled maintenance is the second major improvement project for 2020, with the early spring project having focused on upgrading the lighting in the theater.
The NHTIC is a Bureau of Land Management run facility that hosts more than 34,000 annual visitors. The center’s interpretive programs annually reach between six and seven thousand students.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
UU online services
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Our services and other events are currently online and open to everyone! Visit the “Attend an Online Service” at uucasper.org for details on how to access the UU Casper Zoom room.
On October 18, Jim Brown will present “Is a Vision an Apparition With a Publicist, or Something Else?” Jim will talk about a few of the visions dear to people of faith, and what the responses to these visions say about the times and people in which and among which they were reported. During the October 25 service, entitled “Be the Change You Want to See…” Catie Ballard, Ken Chestek, Jeff Lockwood, and David Perry from the UU Fellowship of Laramie will consider how we can apply our UU values to bring about the changes we want to see in our world — both local and global — in the next five to ten years. On November 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly theme “Family.”
On Friday October 30, at 6:30 p.m., Elizabeth Otto and Megan Jessup will lead a special online earth-centered service “A Winter Night’s Calling: Honoring of the Ancestors.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 pm, and online Coffee and Conversation hosted by Reverend Leslie Kee is held each Thursday at 10 am.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
CDC, Park Place partner
Park Place Assisted Living will be hosting a Trick or Treat Trail with the Child Development Center on Friday, October 30, 2020. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Residents will be viewing the children in their costumes from the balconies. Staff will be at the various stations handing out candy bags from six feet away.
CHA offers CARES grants to pantries
Casper Housing Authority announces a grant funding opportunity open to Wyoming food pantries through the CARES Act. Funding is available for food pantries to replenish food stock due to increased demand by families impacted by COVID-19. Funding can also be used for infrastructure needs and enhanced delivery capacity (i.e. refrigerators, freezers, shelving, etc.). Organizations can request up to $10,000 in funding. Applications for funding can be found online at www.chaoffice.org and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020. Funding is open to any Wyoming food pantry that is not a member agency of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. WFBR agencies must contact WFBR regarding their $800,000 CARES grant award and opportunities.
Casper Housing Authority is a public entity which provides safe, affordable housing through federally funded and regulated programs. CHA is committed to increasing opportunities for low and moderate income families and individuals, by providing safe, affordable housing and facilitating access to social and community services.
For more information on the CARES Grants, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
