Town Crier: This Just In

UU online services

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Our services and other events are currently online and open to everyone! Visit the “Attend an Online Service” at uucasper.org for details on how to access the UU Casper Zoom room.

On October 18, Jim Brown will present “Is a Vision an Apparition With a Publicist, or Something Else?” Jim will talk about a few of the visions dear to people of faith, and what the responses to these visions say about the times and people in which and among which they were reported. During the October 25 service, entitled “Be the Change You Want to See…” Catie Ballard, Ken Chestek, Jeff Lockwood, and David Perry from the UU Fellowship of Laramie will consider how we can apply our UU values to bring about the changes we want to see in our world — both local and global — in the next five to ten years. On November 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly theme “Family.”