Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears district governor
On Monday, July 27, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Chris Woodruff, governor of Rotary District 5440 (including Wyoming), as the presenter at its noon meeting. He will provide an update on what is going on in the Rotary district. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Caregivers meet July 28
The Caregivers Support Group will resume monthly meetings starting Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Are you caring for a loved one with a debilitating condition? You cannot stop the impact of a chronic or progressive illness or a debilitating injury on someone for whom you care. But there is a great deal that you can do to take responsibility for your personal well-being and to get your own needs met. Please join on the 4th Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, #500 in Casper starting at 5:30 p.m. Different topics will be discussed each month. They look forward to seeing you and maintaining social distancing in their clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Studebakers to Custer
The next Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming meeting will be held Labor Day Weekend in Custer, South Dakota. This will take place in conjunction with the North Central Zone meet. For information on registration for the zone meet, please contact club president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.
