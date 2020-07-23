Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears district governor

On Monday, July 27, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Chris Woodruff, governor of Rotary District 5440 (including Wyoming), as the presenter at its noon meeting. He will provide an update on what is going on in the Rotary district. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Caregivers meet July 28

The Caregivers Support Group will resume monthly meetings starting Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Are you caring for a loved one with a debilitating condition? You cannot stop the impact of a chronic or progressive illness or a debilitating injury on someone for whom you care. But there is a great deal that you can do to take responsibility for your personal well-being and to get your own needs met. Please join on the 4th Tuesday of each month. Meetings will be held at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd Street, #500 in Casper starting at 5:30 p.m. Different topics will be discussed each month. They look forward to seeing you and maintaining social distancing in their clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or if you have questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.