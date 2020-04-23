Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Just In

Rotary hears COVID and business effect

On Monday, April 27, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Amanda Esch and Benjamin Rowland of Davis & Cannon LLP, as presenters at its noon meeting. They will discuss “COVID-19 & Business: What are My Obligations?” The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Amada Esch joined Davis & Cannon as an associate in 2009 and became a partner in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, she spent two years as law clerk in the First Judicial District in Cheyenne. She graduated from the University of Law in 2007 and completed her externship with the State of Wyoming Office of Administrative Hearings. Esch practices in areas of general civil litigation, employment law, local government law, and natural resources.

Benjamin Rowland joined Davis & Cannon as an associate in July 2018. Before joining the firm he served as an assistant city attorney for Cheyenne where he advised the mayor, city council and the city’s constituent departments on matters including contract negotiations for public infrastructure projects, real estate transactions, telecommunications and broadband issues, as well as litigating a precedent setting Public Meetings Act before the Wyoming Supreme Court.

