You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Rotary hears COVID and business effect

On Monday, April 27, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Amanda Esch and Benjamin Rowland of Davis & Cannon LLP, as presenters at its noon meeting. They will discuss “COVID-19 & Business: What are My Obligations?” The meeting will be held via ZOOM. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Amada Esch joined Davis & Cannon as an associate in 2009 and became a partner in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, she spent two years as law clerk in the First Judicial District in Cheyenne. She graduated from the University of Law in 2007 and completed her externship with the State of Wyoming Office of Administrative Hearings. Esch practices in areas of general civil litigation, employment law, local government law, and natural resources.

Benjamin Rowland joined Davis & Cannon as an associate in July 2018. Before joining the firm he served as an assistant city attorney for Cheyenne where he advised the mayor, city council and the city’s constituent departments on matters including contract negotiations for public infrastructure projects, real estate transactions, telecommunications and broadband issues, as well as litigating a precedent setting Public Meetings Act before the Wyoming Supreme Court.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 18 through 20, 2020.

Announcements

Marriages

  • Updated

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 17, 2020.

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News