Town Crier: This Just In

Next year, The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held July 9 to 17, 2021. Enjoy nine action-packed days of fun and excitement.

If you have already registered for the parade, you may request a refund, carry over your registration to next year or donate to the committee. For more information visit www.centralwyomingfair.com.

Elks Poker Run to Deadwood

The fifth annual Iron Elk Motorcycle Poker Run sponsored by the Casper Elks Lodge is June 27 and 28, 2020. The current plan is to spend one night in Deadwood, S.D., but an alternative plan will be at the ready. The price is $40 per hand.

The poker run is not for motorcycles only. Anyone is welcome to participate by car. Please watch the Facebook page for updated route information. RSVP by email at elkslodge1353@gmail.com or call 234-4839.

UU still online

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 am. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.