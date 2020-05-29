Town Crier: This Just In

Summer camps at planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will offer a limited slate of summer camps for students. Astronomy offerings include Solar System Exploration for 7 & 8 year olds, June 15 to 19; Stars for 9 & 10 year olds, June 22 to 26; and Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up, July 27 to 31.
These camps will meet for one hour each day at the planetarium on Monday and Friday and via computer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Cost is $15 per camper.
There will also be an Earth Science camp for 9 & 10 year olds, July 6 to 10. This camp meets for two hours per day at the planetarium, cost is $25 per camper.
Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Fair & rodeo parade canceled
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, in cooperation with the City of Casper, the Casper Police, Fire & EMT, and the Reveille Rotary, regrets to announce that the 2020 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Downtown Parade, scheduled for July 7, 2020, has been canceled. This year’s Parade Theme of “It’s A Grand Old Flag!” will be carried over to next year’s parade. What would have been the 73rd Annual Parade Day is Casper’s most beloved unofficial holiday and will return next year bigger and better than ever.
Next year, The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held July 9 to 17, 2021. Enjoy nine action-packed days of fun and excitement.
If you have already registered for the parade, you may request a refund, carry over your registration to next year or donate to the committee. For more information visit www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Elks Poker Run to Deadwood
The fifth annual Iron Elk Motorcycle Poker Run sponsored by the Casper Elks Lodge is June 27 and 28, 2020. The current plan is to spend one night in Deadwood, S.D., but an alternative plan will be at the ready. The price is $40 per hand.
The poker run is not for motorcycles only. Anyone is welcome to participate by car. Please watch the Facebook page for updated route information. RSVP by email at elkslodge1353@gmail.com or call 234-4839.
UU still online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 am. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On May 31, UU Laramie members will present “Silver Linings: Finding Spiritual Assets in the Time of Pandemic.” On June 7, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the June worship theme “Assertive Love,” and the UU Casper annual congregational meeting will follow the service at 11:15 am. On June 14, Reverend Leslie Kee’s sermon will continue on the theme of “Assertive Love.” On June 21, Laura Gossman will lead “New Ways to Hug.” Michelangelo said, “To touch can give life.” Research has shown this is literally true by documenting the positive benefits of touch on health and well-being. Members and friends are invited to share their ideas by pre-recorded video on how to provide the benefits of touch during this time of “hug-deprived” physical distancing. On June 28, Barbara Bogart of UU Laramie will lead a “Favorite Books” discussion forum service. Participants are invited to bring and discuss their current favorite book. On July 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the July worship theme “Seeking Truth.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
The monthly Lunch with TED will be held online Sunday May 31 at noon.
Enjoy your lunch at home while we view and discuss the TED Talk “On Laughter,” by Anthony McCarten.
A special earth-centered service celebrating the summer solstice will be held Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. “Midsummer Celebration 2020: Around the Hearth of Heart and Home,” will explore how homes are to be a sanctuary now more than ever. Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
June mobile pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during June. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- June 5, Rock River, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., fire hall;
- June 6, Newcastle, 1 to 3 p.m. 24 Fairgrounds Rd.;
- June 11, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- June 12, Rawlins, 1 to 3 p.m. 222 W. Spruce St.;
- June 13, Big Piney, 1 to 3 p.m. 630 Budd Ave.;
- June 13, Worland, 1 to 3 p.m. 501 15 Mile Rd.;
- June 16, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m. 18 Fairgrounds Rd.;
- June 19, Kaycee, 1 to 3 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.;
- June 20, Lusk, 1 to 3 p.m. 702 W. 5th;
- June 26, Evansville, tba. Aspen T Park;
- June 27, Jackson, 1 to 3 p.m. 160 N. Glenwood St
