Town Crier: This Just In

Fall grief support at Hospice

Fall grief support groups will be starting soon.

These groups are for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and to develop coping strategies. These groups are offered to the public at no charge.

Please call 577-4832 to register, space is limited. Please indicate Casper or Douglas Group.

Casper: Six-week group September 22 through October 27, Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Douglas: (319 Center Street, Suite A) Four-week group September 21 through October 12, Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

