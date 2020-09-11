Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Fall grief support at Hospice
Fall grief support groups will be starting soon.
These groups are for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and to develop coping strategies. These groups are offered to the public at no charge.
Please call 577-4832 to register, space is limited. Please indicate Casper or Douglas Group.
Casper: Six-week group September 22 through October 27, Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Douglas: (319 Center Street, Suite A) Four-week group September 21 through October 12, Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
