Town Crier: This Just In

All of the poetry and stories will be interpreted for any non-signing viewers during the festival, which will begin at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/channel/UCF_6ucHSV6NJj7wzG8x_urA

For more information about the festival or the American Sign Language Studies degree program at Casper College, contact Schenfisch at 268-2588.

CC students earn scholarships

Thanks to the generosity of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 13 Casper College students received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021 spring semester.

To qualify, the students have to be pursuing a college degree in STEM or energy-related careers, show academic excellence, promising leadership skills, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, and be enrolled in at least six credit hours. “The scholarship is given to help alleviate the financial burden of college and is used for educational expenses only,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development with the Casper College Foundation.