Town Crier: This Just In

Deaf arts festival online Nov. 10
American Sign Language students from Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School, and Dean Morgan Middle School, as well as local deaf community members, will be showcasing a variety of ASL literary forms as well as De’Via art online as a YouTube Premiere Event Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
Now in its fourth year, The *D*eaf *E*xpressive *A*rts *F*estival — or *D.E.A.F.* — is a collaborative effort of American Sign Language classes from Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School, and Dean Morgan Middle School. During the event, students will share their love of ASL with the community.
“Several of our local deaf community members and students will perform traditional ASL ABC, number and classifier stories, percussion signing, and folklore stories,” said Gail Schenfisch, Casper College’s American Sign Language instructor. “This intergenerational presentation and sharing of ASL and its culture help build and establish an appreciation of the deaf community and the importance of being global citizens learning diversity through world languages. People from a variety of communities can view this first-ever ‘Covid-style online event just by logging in to watch,” Schenfisch noted.
In addition to Schenfisch at Casper College, other ASL instructors collaborating on the event include Maria Paris at KWHS and Joan Mahnen at DMMS.
All of the poetry and stories will be interpreted for any non-signing viewers during the festival, which will begin at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/channel/UCF_6ucHSV6NJj7wzG8x_urA
For more information about the festival or the American Sign Language Studies degree program at Casper College, contact Schenfisch at 268-2588.
CC students earn scholarships
Thanks to the generosity of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 13 Casper College students received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify, the students have to be pursuing a college degree in STEM or energy-related careers, show academic excellence, promising leadership skills, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, and be enrolled in at least six credit hours. “The scholarship is given to help alleviate the financial burden of college and is used for educational expenses only,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development with the Casper College Foundation.
“Crestwood is an important part of the Wyoming community and is dedicated to supporting the communities where our employees live and work,” said Travis Wells, director of operations at Crestwood. “Hearing student stories of how this scholarship helps them in school encourages Crestwood to keep this going,” said Wells. “With COVID-19, we know this year has provided even more challenges and are excited to continue to provide scholarships to the deserving students at Casper College,” he added.
“This donation is part of our larger commitment to sustainability and giving back to the communities where we live and operate,” said Joanne Howard, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications. “One of our focus areas for our giving is education and workforce development. It is our goal to provide real, lasting, and sustainable benefits in education and workforce development that provide communities the broadest options for their future and build a highly-skilled employee base in the regions where we operate,” she noted.
The 13 students who were awarded a $2,500 scholarship include Lucas Patton, Lyle Hepworth, Zachary Tenney, Rachel Drake, Enrique Jimenez, Mindy James, Logan Moller, Trista Nyman, Garret Steinert, Tanesia Sternhagen, Tanner Stuart, Thomas Wallace, and Dillion Wolf.
