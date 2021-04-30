Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Music of the Masters Sunday
The popular spring concert, Music of the Masters, will return to the Casper College campus. The concert, titled “Meet Me in Vienna,” will feature the Casper College choirs, Wind Ensemble, and Chamber Orchestra Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 2 p.m.
This year’s theme … “is not as much (about) the pieces themselves but the people that wrote them,” said Zachary Vreeman, DMA, director of the Casper College Chamber Singers and the Casper College Collegiate Chorale. “The thread that ties all of today’s pieces together is that they were all written by composers that were composing in and around Vienna in the late 1700s,” Vreeman added.
The groups will present songs from composers Antonio Salieri, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig von Beethoven, Anton Reicha, and Franz Joseph Haydn. The CC Collegiate Chorale will perform Salieri’s “Viva, Viva,” while the CC Chamber Singers will perform one piece from Mozart and one from Beethoven.
Under the direction of Jennifer Cowell-DePaolo, the CC Chamber Orchestra will perform Mozart’s well-known “A Little Night Music.” The CC Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, will perform Reicha’s “Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 88, No. 2.”
The concert will conclude with the combined choirs, chamber orchestra, and wind ensemble performing Haydn’s “Te Deum” for Empress Marie Therese. “The piece was little-known for almost 150 years, only to be rediscovered by conductors in the 1950s, and now stands as one of Haydn’s most frequently performed choral works,” Vreeman noted.
Both the concert and pre-concert lecture are free and open to the public and will occur in Wheeler Concert Hall, located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
Face coverings are required while in the Music Building and the Wheeler Concert Hall.
Order CC grad shirts by May 7
The Casper College Class of 2021 commemorative T-shirts are now on sale. The proceeds from the sale go into the Class of 2021 Scholarship. In past years, sales have generated over $1,000. The money is then split between two CC students.
This year, in addition to donating the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association is matching dollar for dollar any donation to the Class of 2021 Scholarship, according to Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. Each shirt sells for a donation of $10.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. “People can turn their $10 donation into a $20 donation with our match and receive a Casper College 75th graduating class T-shirt,” Sveda said.
The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 7. Sveda noted that shirts would be available to pick up at graduation rehearsal May 14.
To order an official Casper College Class of 2021 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.
Help mission meet match
During the month of May, Wyoming Rescue Mission is participating in its annual May Match Challenge, which, this year, is to raise $125,000. That figure will be matched 100 percent by three local donors: the Martin Family Foundation, McMurry Foundation and Zimmerman Family Foundation, totaling $250,000 to secure mission operations through the spring.
“The care and compassion of this community to respond to the match challenge of these amazing partners deeply touches so many lives in need,” WRM executive director Brad Hopkins, said. “May Match will restore hope and transform Wyoming lives struggling with homelessness and poverty. We are incredibly grateful.”
To donate, visit wyomission.org/donate, drop off a check or money order to 230 N. Park, or mail a check or money order to PO Box 2030; Casper, WY 82602. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.
VBS at Hilltop Baptist
Hilltop Baptist invites kiddo(s), grades K-5, to join an exciting adventure. Announcing Hilltop Baptist Churches’ Rocky Railway VBS, June 14-17, 6 to 8:30 p.m., (2555 E. 2nd St.). Please visit the Facebook Page for registration information, or contact the office at 307-265-6540, or email secretary@hilltopbaptistchurchcasper.com.
Werner hosts burrowing owls discussion
If you have ever wondered how biologists study birds and want to know more about the little owls that live in holes in the ground, then plan to join the May Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, May’s topic, “Migration of Wyoming’s Burrowing Owls Across America,” will examine how biologists use satellite transmitters to trap and track burrowing owls to identify their migration routes and wintering areas. Andrea Orabona, a statewide nongame bird biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Nongame Program based in Lander, will give the presentation.
“The burrowing owl is classified as a ‘Species of Greatest Conservation Need’ in Wyoming. Andrea will discuss the importance of the project, its objectives and methods, and the results thus far,” said Ms. Hayford.
The program will appear via Zoom. Attendees can access links to the program via the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wernerwildlife. For more information, call 235-2108. The Werner Wildlife Museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.