Town Crier: This Just In

The concert will conclude with the combined choirs, chamber orchestra, and wind ensemble performing Haydn’s “Te Deum” for Empress Marie Therese. “The piece was little-known for almost 150 years, only to be rediscovered by conductors in the 1950s, and now stands as one of Haydn’s most frequently performed choral works,” Vreeman noted.

Both the concert and pre-concert lecture are free and open to the public and will occur in Wheeler Concert Hall, located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

Face coverings are required while in the Music Building and the Wheeler Concert Hall.

Order CC grad shirts by May 7

The Casper College Class of 2021 commemorative T-shirts are now on sale. The proceeds from the sale go into the Class of 2021 Scholarship. In past years, sales have generated over $1,000. The money is then split between two CC students.

This year, in addition to donating the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association is matching dollar for dollar any donation to the Class of 2021 Scholarship, according to Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. Each shirt sells for a donation of $10.