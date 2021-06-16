Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Junk in the Trunk Saturday
Please join the seven local Casper area chapters of P.E.O. at their second annual "Junk in the Trunk," on Saturday, June 19. You will find us at the south end of the parking lot at Sunrise Shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect to find treasures offered by our seven local chapters. Most will be accepting donations for the goods they have brought, and some may have price tags on them. Come check out what our trunks have to offer.
All funds raised are donations to the projects of P.E.O. Our fundraising will help provide scholarship, loans and grants to educate women. Help us Help women reach for the stars.
Balow at Rotary Monday
On Monday, June 21, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jillian Balow, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Jillian Balow was elected to a second term as Wyoming’s 22nd State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2018. As state superintendent, Balow serves as one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials. She is a fifth-generation Wyoming native. She taught in Wyoming classrooms for 10 years and has worked to support Wyoming children and families her entire career. A mother of two, Jillian’s daughter, Paiton, is 20 and is an active duty specialist in the Army. Her son, Jack, is 15. Her husband, John, is an elementary school principal.
CC summer students may be eligible for grant
Students attending summer semester classes at Casper College may be eligible for emergency help aid from a Casper College Emergency CARES Grant fund.
The additional grant money received by Casper College is specifically designated for those students enrolled in the summer semester. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III funding was created specifically to help those students who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Shannon Eskam, director of student financial assistance, to be eligible to receive funds, students must currently be enrolled in a Casper College degree or certificate program for summer 2021 semester classes, including online, in-person or hybrid classes and have a financial need for an allowable expense because of the adverse effects on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students who will receive priority consideration are those with an exceptional financial need,” said Eskam. U.S. citizens, those who are not citizens, and international students are eligible for funding.
To apply online, go to caspercollege.edu/financial-aid/grants/cares-grant. For more information, contact Eskam at 268-2323 or finaid@caspercollege.edu.
Wine on the River July 28
Wine on the River is back! Tickets are on sale now for Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Wine on the River from 6 to 10 p.m., on Wednesday, July 28, at Jonah Bank. Join us for a fun, summer evening of food, wine, and community. This year our local food partners are offering a global array of cuisine. Experience culinary creations from the Casper Country Club, Dsasumo, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Grant Street Grocery & Market, Himalayan Indian Cuisine, J’s Pub and Grill, and Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana. Food will be paired with wines selected by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.
This year’s raffle items include a beautiful Wyoming-proof table and Adirondack chair set from Keyhole Outdoor Living made from 100 percent recycled plastic; a lightweight, free-standing hammock stand from Yobo Gear with hammock; and a brand new electric bicycle from Play It Again Sports. Purchase your raffle tickets when you buy your event tickets online. Can’t attend? You can still enter the raffle to win.
At the event not only will you experience top notch food, wine, and company, but also have a chance to walk away with one of our live auction items which include an aerial tour of Casper, a dinner for 10 by Matt Sissman at a local gallery, and a week long golf trip to the gorgeous Grand Bliss Nuevo Vallarta resort in Mexico. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org/wor for information, raffle tickets, and event tickets. Or call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
3-point shootout Aug. 14-15
A three-person team, three-point shootout will take place Aug. 14-15 at Joe Stoneking Park in Evansville. This fundraiser is for Casper UBTF Warrior Sammy, the child of a Casper law enforcement officer.
Entry is limited to 50 teams. Survive three rounds of shooting competition and you could be crowned 3-Point Champion. All proceeds go to #savingsammy https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/3116155. There is a $20 entry fee per team.
Register now to reserve a spot for your team. Registration closes August 1, 2021. Contact event organizer Joe Gunderson, BSW, to register your team, 267.9184.