Town Crier: This Just In

Junk in the Trunk Saturday

Please join the seven local Casper area chapters of P.E.O. at their second annual "Junk in the Trunk," on Saturday, June 19. You will find us at the south end of the parking lot at Sunrise Shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect to find treasures offered by our seven local chapters. Most will be accepting donations for the goods they have brought, and some may have price tags on them. Come check out what our trunks have to offer.

All funds raised are donations to the projects of P.E.O. Our fundraising will help provide scholarship, loans and grants to educate women. Help us Help women reach for the stars.

Balow at Rotary Monday

On Monday, June 21, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Jillian Balow, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.