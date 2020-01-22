Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Friday Melrose music
The spring line up at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, kicks off Friday with dear friends John May and Heath McAteer. It will be a uniquely wonderful experience.
John began playing publicly at parties when he was 14; he’s been playing gigs throughout Casper and Wyoming since. He has since found a great partner in music with his friend Heath McAteer.
As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and please support the kitchen. Espresso drinks are available for $3, can't beat that. Desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds does go to local charities if costs incurred can be covered.
All-media art class starts
The new eight-week session of All Media Art classes begins Tuesday, February 4, at the Casper Recreation Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The class is taught by local artist Michele McDonald.
Come and have fun exploring your favorite art medium whether it is watercolor, acrylic, collage or oil. This class for all levels begins with a critique and feedback session and is followed by creative tips and instruction from Michele. Gain inspiration from the other local artists in the class. Registration fee is $107 for nonmembers and $95 for those with a Recreation Center Pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.
Izaak Walton hears about fishery
At 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, all are welcome to learn about the history of the North Platte fishery. Matt Hahn, fisheries biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish, will relate the history of the North Platte fishery from pioneer times, through dam-building and oil spills to what it is today. The presentation is at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There will be a pot luck at 6 p.m. or you may join at 7 p.m. for the presentation.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m., these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: making old-fashioned Valentines and playing Victorian games (Feb. 8); building a working telegraph (March 14); becoming a homesteader for a day and writing letters home to mom about it (May 2); gold panning (June 13); reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome; however, younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Relay for Life daffodil sales
Spring is just around the corner which means Relay for Life of Casper Daffodil Sales have begun. Daffodil sales are not only a major fundraiser for the organization to help win the fight against cancer, but a great way to brighten anyone’s day with the cheerful yellow flowers of spring. Friends, neighbors and co-workers enjoy and appreciate the bouquets after a dreary winter. This is also a chance for businesses and companies to be daffodil sponsors and spread spring-time cheer to care facilities in the community. Pre-order deadline is February 24, with arrival around March 25 (dates are subject to change due to weather). Each bouquet has 10 buds; one bouquet is a donation of $10, five bouquets is a donation of $40 and ten bouquets is a donation of $70. Please contact your favorite Relay for Life Team or call Shirley Costopoulos at 232-5482 (work) or 267-8154 (cell), or Jennifer with the American Cancer Society at 267-1684.
50 and 5 partners people, pets
In the month of February, AARP Wyoming’s Casper Action Team and the Casper Humane Society will partner to offer no-cost adoptions for people age 50 and over who want to adopt pets five years old or older. The program, known as 50 and 5, is made possible by a contribution from AARP Wyoming.
“Pets provide both companionship and health benefits to citizens of all ages, but especially those age 50 and over,” said AARP Wyoming state director Sam Shumway.
The Casper Humane Society, 849 East E. Street, is a no-kill shelter and does not receive state, city or national funds.
A background check will be required by The Humane Society for those interested in adopting pets. All animals at the Casper Humane Society that are up for adoption have been spayed or neutered and are current on all their shots.
For more information on available pets, contact the Casper Humane Society at 265-5439.
For more information on being involved with the Casper Community Action Team, contact Barb Summers at 307-634-3808.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department.
You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
- Monday, February 10, 1 to 5 p.m. Salt Creek Community Center, 8 Wilson St., Midwest. Register at 235-9400 by February 8.
- Monday, February 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th, Glenrock. Register at 235-9400 by February 14.
- Wednesday, February 19, 3 to 7 p.m. Casper College, Ag Werner Ag Building, 125 College Dr., Casper. Register at 235-9400 or 268-2525 by February 14.
- Friday, February 21, 1 to 5 p.m. UW Extension ARLC, 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper. Register at 235-9400 by February 19.
- Tuesday, February 25, 1 to 5 p.m. Douglas Library, 300 S Walnut St., Douglas. Register at 235-9400 by February 24.
- Wednesday, February 26, 1:30 to 6 p.m. UW Extension, Niobrara County Fairgrounds, 44080 US Hwy 20, Lusk. Register at 307-334-3534 or at 235-9400 by February 24.
- Thursday, March 26, 1 to 5 p.m. 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper. Register at 235-9400 by March 23.