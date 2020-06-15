Town Crier: This Just In

News about honeylocust bugs
Honeylocust trees in Casper and surrounding communities are experiencing severe leaf loss due to high populations of the Honeylocust Plant Bug. These bugs at high populations keep the honeylocust leaves from emerging. They eat the leaves faster than they can emerge.
The good news is that there are effective controls to stop the plant bug. Contact your local horticulture outlets or arborist businesses to find out what to use and how these insecticides work. Tom Heald, owner, Wyoming Plant Company.
