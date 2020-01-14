Town Crier: This Just In

Wreath retirement Saturday

The Wreaths Across America committee and Natrona County Republican Women thank the community for its wonderful support of the grave decorating at cemeteries in December. Now, help is needed at 10 a.m., on Saturday to retire (pick up) the wreaths that were laid in December at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Those who assist are invited to recycle or re-purpose the wreaths they pick up, or otherwise dispose of them.

Daddy, Daughter Skate Saturday

Daddy Daughter Skate is from noon to 9 p.m., this Saturday at David Street Station. Make your little girl(s) feel extra special with some one-on-one time on the rink. Mamas, it’s your time to relax, put your feet up and let the dads take the ice with the kids. We’ve partnered with Frosted Tops to make this day extra sweet. From noon to 6 p.m., Frosted Tops will be offering you and your little cupcake a Buy One Get One deal on cupcakes at their store, right across the street from David Street Station. We want everyone to enjoy quality time together. This event is not exclusive to only dads and their daughters, all are welcome.

Dance at the Eagles Saturday

