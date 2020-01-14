Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos at the Nicolaysen Art Museum helps enhance fine motor coordination, increase creative expression, and strengthen problem solving skills through different art materials for ages 2 to 5. Classes are 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., January 15 to February 19. Fees are $30 members and $55 non-members per child-adult duo for each six-class session. Explore art concepts together in this age-appropriate and theme-structured six-week art class. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings.
Home School Art
Home school art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum offers the chance to learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment.Grades K through third meets from 1 to 2 p.m., and grades 4 to 8 meet 2 to 3 p.m., January 15 to February 19. Fees are $40 member and $65 non-member per child for each six-class session. The multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes offer an unending variety of art projects and promote problem solving skills, communication and collaboration. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings.
Fun at the Wagon Wheel
70 years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.
Wreath retirement Saturday
The Wreaths Across America committee and Natrona County Republican Women thank the community for its wonderful support of the grave decorating at cemeteries in December. Now, help is needed at 10 a.m., on Saturday to retire (pick up) the wreaths that were laid in December at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. Those who assist are invited to recycle or re-purpose the wreaths they pick up, or otherwise dispose of them.
Daddy, Daughter Skate Saturday
Daddy Daughter Skate is from noon to 9 p.m., this Saturday at David Street Station. Make your little girl(s) feel extra special with some one-on-one time on the rink. Mamas, it’s your time to relax, put your feet up and let the dads take the ice with the kids. We’ve partnered with Frosted Tops to make this day extra sweet. From noon to 6 p.m., Frosted Tops will be offering you and your little cupcake a Buy One Get One deal on cupcakes at their store, right across the street from David Street Station. We want everyone to enjoy quality time together. This event is not exclusive to only dads and their daughters, all are welcome.
Dance at the Eagles Saturday
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We may have potluck snacks served after 8 and door prize drawings after 9:15. Come have fun and it's good exercise too.
Republican women meet Jan. 21
Natrona County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, January 21, at the Ramkota Hotel in Remington’s Restaurant. We are starting 2020 with a bang. The guest speaker is Natrona County commissioner Brook Kaufman. She will be giving an uplifting speech about empowering women and getting more women to run for vacant Republican seats. The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, January 20, by 6 p.m. Space is limited to 40-45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Night to Shine Prom Feb. 7
Highland Park Community Church will serve as one of churches around the world registered to host Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will be hosted through local churches across the globe simultaneously on Friday, February 7. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Highland Park is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Highland Park in Casper, visit www.hpcc.church.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.
Valentine tea at Bishop Home
What the world needs now is love, chocolate and tea. Come to the Historic Bishop Home’s, 818 E. 2nd, February Tea at 2 p.m., on February 8, bring a friend or two, and get all three. Consider yourself invited for a relaxing afternoon sharing tea, yummy sandwiches, delicious desserts, and scones. Cost is $30, $10 of which is a tax deductible donation to Cadoma Foundation.
Reservation deadline is February 6, 2020. Reservations are confirmed upon payment. For information and reservations, call 235-5277, email info@cadomafoundation.org, or write Cadoma Foundation, 220 East Midwest Avenue Suite B, Casper, Wyoming 82601.
Taste of Trails Feb. 8
Casper Nordic Club is hosting its second annual Taste of Trails from 4 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8. Scandinavian food will be served at three stops along the beautiful nordic trails. Snowshoers are welcome as well as cross country skiers. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $30 adults, $10 kids under 12; Nordic Club member tickets are $25. Purchase tickets at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North, Gear Up, The Nordic Trail Center, or by calling Tori at 259-9299.