Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears about DDA

On Monday, March 1, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Kevin Hawley, chief executive officer of the City of Casper Downtown Development Authority (DDA), as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be both via Zoom and in person at the Ramkota Hotel. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Kevin Hawley is responsible for executing directives of the board of directors for the DDA, which is a component arm of the Casper city government. Hawley serves as the public face and spokesperson for the DDA. The DDA represents property owners within a designated Downtown Development District. The DDA works to increase property values within the district through methods as directed by state statute. In this capacity, Hawley works closely with the City Manager’s Office as well as the City Council. He also manages the business office which includes business recruitment, new property development, existing property redevelopment, marketing, promotions, media, and project implementation throughout the district.

Order plants, help MOW foundation

It’s Spring Plant Sale 2021. The Meals on Wheels Foundation would like to invite you to put some spring into your step by purchasing a plant designed by Johnny Appleseed. For $40, you can purchase a 12-inch beautifully designed Flower Garden, Pizza Garden, Salsa Garden or lower bowl Herb Garden. Go to Meals on Wheels Foundation Facebook Page or Eventbrite to place your order by April 15. Or call 265-8659 for more information. Bring out the sunshine and purchase a garden today that will in turn support Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.