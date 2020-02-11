Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Friday Melrose music

Tom Coryell and the Incorrigibles will play at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, from 7 to 9 p.m., on Friday. Tom and the band have shared the stage with such notables as The Marshall Tucker Band, The Subdudes, and Casper’s own Tremors. Their musical influences include Bob Marley, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Warren Haynes.

As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and please support the kitchen so we can keep doing this. Espresso drinks are $3. Desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the Kitchen proceeds does go to local charities if we can cover our costs.

Clothing giveaway Saturday

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry and Poverty Resistance Thrift Store are hosting a free clothing give away from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, February 15, at 450 S. Wolcott. There will be all sizes of gently used clothing available. No ID or proof of income is required. For more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, phone her at 215-4732 or friend her and message her on Facebook.

Republican women meet