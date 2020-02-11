Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Friday Melrose music
Tom Coryell and the Incorrigibles will play at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, from 7 to 9 p.m., on Friday. Tom and the band have shared the stage with such notables as The Marshall Tucker Band, The Subdudes, and Casper’s own Tremors. Their musical influences include Bob Marley, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Warren Haynes.
As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and please support the kitchen so we can keep doing this. Espresso drinks are $3. Desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the Kitchen proceeds does go to local charities if we can cover our costs.
Clothing giveaway Saturday
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry and Poverty Resistance Thrift Store are hosting a free clothing give away from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, February 15, at 450 S. Wolcott. There will be all sizes of gently used clothing available. No ID or proof of income is required. For more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, phone her at 215-4732 or friend her and message her on Facebook.
Republican women meet
Natrona County Republican Women will have its first evening meeting of the year, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday February 18, at the Ramkota Hotel. The guest speaker is Crystal McGuire, the caucus chairwoman for Natrona County. We will be talking about county caucus, county and state convention as well as what it means to be a precinct person and how to get your name on the ballot.
The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, February 17, by 6 p.m. Space is limited to 40 ro 45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Red Hatters lunch Feb. 19
The Queen Bee Red Hatters luncheon for February will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Wyoming Ale Woks, 5900 E. 2nd St. at 11:30 a.m. We will be ordering off the menu. Our hostesses for February are Ardith Holmes, Ellen Jevne and Naoda Adams. Please call Ellen Jevne 259-2535 or Naoda Adams at 259-0235, to make your reservations. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.
Pop in the Shop provides oil changes
Pop in the Shop will be doing free oil changes and safety inspections by appointment on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5740 W. Yellowstone. Single moms and widowed seniors are invited to schedule their vehicles for our clinic. Space is limited so register early for you spot. Pop in the Shop is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry that works with fatherless young men ages 10-17. In a shop setting, mentors work with the boys teaching them the basics of classic car restoration while also teaching them ethics, morals and Godly principles. Contact us via email at popintheshop2020@gmail.com for your appointment.
Marathon seeks musicians
The Casper Marathon is seeking local musicians to play along the Marathon course on Sunday, June 7. The course starts at the Casper Events Center, connects to the Platte River Trails path at the soccer fields, connects through downtown then back on the path out to Paradise Valley and back to the finish at Gateway Park.
Last year we had participants from 37 states and two countries run our marathon.
Having music to support our runners throughout 26.2 miles would be awesome.
Contact Marlene at 277-0695 if you’re interested or have any questions.