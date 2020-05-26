Town Crier: This Just In

Apply for committee positions by Friday
Ever open your primary ballot and wonder what is a precinct committeeman?
Precinct committeemen and women are the political superheroes in your neighborhood.
As a precinct committee person, you can influence the direction of your political party. You’ll represent party members from your neighborhood in the central committee, participate in political events, fundraisers, and candidacy.
Almost always there are more positions than candidates. It’s free and easy. Turn in your candidate application to the county clerk’s office and boom your name is on the ballot.
If you’re not sure what precinct you are in, call the Natrona County clerk’s office at 235-9206. You can get the application from them or the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website. Fill it out and drop it off to the county clerk’s drop box. Act now, the deadline is Friday, May 29.
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
Casper Community Chu
- rch food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center, 1927 South Walnut, 307-224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m., May 27, June 10 and 24, 307-670-2833, Cliff
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves weekday breakfast, 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., dinner, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Weekends and holiday brunch, 11 a.m., dinner, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (downtown), 1 to 6 p.m., 277-7151, boxes currently available curbside.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, mbudenske@aol.com.
Compassionate Friends cancels picnic
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, has thought it prudent and appropriate to cancel tje annual potluck picnic scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Edness K Wilkins State Park. This is due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Natrona County and for the safety of members. The park is open so please feel free to go there anytime to walk along the river and view the plaques, benches and trees placed in memory of children lost. The closest parking lot to walk and see the memory area is the Wildlife Viewing Area. Depending on circumstances, members may check into holding a “virtual” meeting on September 2, 2020. Please take care, and be safe. Gail, 267-4023, Sheila, 237-0735.
Good news at theater
Casper Theater Company has some good news. The new sign is up and running. As you drive by 735 CY you can’t miss the sign in the sky highlighting the events we will bring as soon as it is safe. We have a great season of shows planned and will bring them as quickly as allowed. Starting in September, “Norman Is That You?” followed by the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival, and after Christmas, “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” “The Business of Murder,” in the early spring, and last but not least the one all have been waiting for, “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys.”
Look for dinner theater, murder, laughter, and great wit to entertain in the forthcoming season. Season tickets will be available during the summer by calling 267-7243. Thank you for supporting the arts, Casper.
Fishin’ for the mission rescheduled
Due to continued safety concerns and restrictions, the Wyoming Rescue Mission Fishin’ for the Mission Committee has rescheduled the event to Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The original date was June 3.
This will mark the seventh year the Mission, in partnership with Wyoming Fly Fishing, has put on the event, which is a fundraiser to benefit and help expand its reach to Wyoming’s homeless population. All proceeds go to Wyoming Rescue Mission.
The event includes a Guide Meet & Greet Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at True River Cross Commons. The tournament kicks off with breakfast at 6:30 a.m.at Red Butte Ranch, and will end at 1 p.m. with lunch and tournament awards.
You may register online at wyomission.org/events/2020-fishin-for-the-mission or by calling 265-3002. Boat registration for two fishermen is $1,500. Sponsorships slots are available and include media recognition.
For more information, call 265-3002.
