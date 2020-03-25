Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Banks implement additional help

Platte Valley Companies has increased their relief efforts for customers experiencing financial pressure because of COVID-19. All real estate foreclosure and vehicle repossessions will be suspended for 90 days.

In addition to offering consumer and business loan extensions, Platte Valley Bank and Mountain Valley Bank are waiving certificate of deposit and wire transfer fees for those affected.

Working capital loans are available for business customers who are experiencing cash flow issues.

For existing customers that have found themselves unemployed due to this crisis, an income loss replacement plan is being offered at a special reduced rate single payment loan to replace up to one month of earnings. Details on these offerings and all relief efforts offered can be found at www.pvbank.com and www.bankmvb.com. Customers interested in taking advantage of these programs simply need to contact the bank to begin the process.

First Saturday study postponed

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be postponed until May 2. On that Saturday, the study will be on the Holy Spirit, the baptism of the Holy Spirit and what it means to be filled with the Spirit. For more information phone the church office at 234-8812.

