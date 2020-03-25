You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Banks implement additional help

Platte Valley Companies has increased their relief efforts for customers experiencing financial pressure because of COVID-19. All real estate foreclosure and vehicle repossessions will be suspended for 90 days.

In addition to offering consumer and business loan extensions, Platte Valley Bank and Mountain Valley Bank are waiving certificate of deposit and wire transfer fees for those affected.

Working capital loans are available for business customers who are experiencing cash flow issues.

For existing customers that have found themselves unemployed due to this crisis, an income loss replacement plan is being offered at a special reduced rate single payment loan to replace up to one month of earnings.  Details on these offerings and all relief efforts offered can be found at www.pvbank.com and www.bankmvb.com. Customers interested in taking advantage of these programs simply need to contact the bank to begin the process.

First Saturday study postponed

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be postponed until May 2. On that Saturday, the study will be on the Holy Spirit, the baptism of the Holy Spirit and what it means to be filled with the Spirit. For more information phone the church office at 234-8812.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20 through March 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ …

Announcements

Televised Catholic masses

A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m., on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News