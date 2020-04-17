You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Schedule sports physicals

Call to schedule your child's sports physical. A Sports Physical Clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Wyo Central Health Services, 120 S. Forest Dr. Cost is $20 cash. This will be good for the entire 2020-2021 school year. Call 307-315-8488.

