Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Dance at Eagles Saturday
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday. Admission is $6 for dancers 15 years old and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8:15 and some door prize drawings after 9:15.
Evening in the Word starts Tuesday
Evening in the Word women's interdenominational bible study is at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, continuing through April 28 at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Cost is $15 for the workbook.
Kelly Minter has written a study about the life of Joseph, entitled "Finding God Faithful." In the midst of hardship, tragedy, and unanswered questions, it’s difficult to glimpse God at work. How do we hold onto our faith during these times? How do we trust God is working all things for our good and His glory?
Over eight sessions, trace the path of Joseph’s life in the Book of Genesis to observe how God’s sovereignty reigns, even in our darkest moments. Learn to recognize when God is working during periods of waiting, trust God’s plan when life doesn’t make sense, and rest in the sufficiency of His presence in every circumstance. His provision is enough, His presence is constant, and His purpose is unstoppable. Join us for video sessions and small group discussions. Questions? Call Gwen at 262-0719.
Izaak Walton hears about biathlon
All are welcome at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 6, to learn about the history of biathlon in Casper, future plans for development of the Biathlon Center, and a summary of programs offered. The speaker is Rob Rosser, board president of Casper Mountain Biathlon Club. Rob is an experienced adaptive and Paralympic Nordic and Biathlon Coach. He was an Olympian in the 1998 games in Nagano, three time North American biathlon champion, five-time U.S. national champion, former U.S. Army World Class Athlete (WCAP) team and National Guard biathlon. Captain Rosser spent 21 years in the Army National Guard and is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. Rosser is also currently a NRA certified Chief RSO (Range Safety Officer). Rob wants to build a biathlon program in Casper because he sees an eagerness to embrace this sport. "Wyoming, and Casper in particular, is the perfect place to grow a biathlon program. Biathlon is a rugged endurance sport that also involves an appreciation for marksmanship. The sport reflects qualities and interests that are embraced and respected inherently by the general population in Wyoming." The presentation will be at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There is a pot luck at 6 p.m., or you may join us at 7 p.m., for the presentation.
Help Venture Crew at Pizza Ranch
Venture Crew 1167, for boys 14 to 20, is a division of Boy Scouts of America. Crew 1167 will be host a Community Impact Fundraiser at Pizza Ranch on March 30, 2020, to raise much needed money for crew uniforms and needed supplies. A portion of the proceeds from sales at Pizza Ranch that evening go directly to the group.
The purpose of the program is to expand the knowledge of skills such as managing a budget, leadership, community service, and teamwork. In venturing, boys will also get to experience thrilling adventures, hence the name. A few examples of adventures a scout could pursue in Venturing include backpacking trips, hiking, kayaking, and all of the amazing High Adventure Outposts around the world, and country. Venturers could get the chance to go to Sea Base in the Florida Keys and the Bahamas, Northern Tier in Canada, or even a smaller, but equally impressive Yellowstone High Adventure Outpost, as well as many others.