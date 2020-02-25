Town Crier: This Just In

Izaak Walton hears about biathlon

All are welcome at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 6, to learn about the history of biathlon in Casper, future plans for development of the Biathlon Center, and a summary of programs offered. The speaker is Rob Rosser, board president of Casper Mountain Biathlon Club. Rob is an experienced adaptive and Paralympic Nordic and Biathlon Coach. He was an Olympian in the 1998 games in Nagano, three time North American biathlon champion, five-time U.S. national champion, former U.S. Army World Class Athlete (WCAP) team and National Guard biathlon. Captain Rosser spent 21 years in the Army National Guard and is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. Rosser is also currently a NRA certified Chief RSO (Range Safety Officer). Rob wants to build a biathlon program in Casper because he sees an eagerness to embrace this sport. "Wyoming, and Casper in particular, is the perfect place to grow a biathlon program. Biathlon is a rugged endurance sport that also involves an appreciation for marksmanship. The sport reflects qualities and interests that are embraced and respected inherently by the general population in Wyoming." The presentation will be at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There is a pot luck at 6 p.m., or you may join us at 7 p.m., for the presentation.