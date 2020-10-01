Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Grief share support begins
Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.
Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. The group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. They understand how you feel because they’ve been in the same place. They will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.
They will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., starting Tuesday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. in rm. 1335. There is a $15 fee for the book. For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Conference calls for home ownership
Habitat for Humanity, serving Natrona County, is hosting free conference calls for those interested in the homeownership program and how to apply. A variety of sessions can be registered for on Habitat's website, www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle is from January 1-29, 2021, but there are things potential applicants can begin working on now.
For more information or to set up a one-on-one appointment, e-mail Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Online history explores frontier medicine
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe.
People from anywhere may join online Saturday, October 10, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as they explore "Medicine on the Frontier." Students will contrast the 19th-century medical treatments of a frontier military doctor to those of a grandmother. Liven up your kitchen during the Zoom lesson concocting your own "medicinal" recipes of the 1800s, many of which originate with items from the garden. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like to join this virtual class, you must sign up in advance at tinyurl.com/hohclubCasper. The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, October 7 at 5 p.m. will receive a free box of ingredients to make "medicinal cures." The boxes will be delivered contact-free to homes on Friday the 9th. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, they will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so they may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is October 7, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, October 9, at 5 p.m. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Ghost tours at the fort
Calling all ghost hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer "Ghost Tours of the Fort," on the evenings of October 23, 24 and 30. Tickets are on sale now at the museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every 20 minutes with the first tour leaving at 7 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $7 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants must wear masks for this event.
Only 10 spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:20 and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a haunted house kind of experience. On the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings. Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking between the buildings outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
As a fundraiser for the Fort Caspar Museum Association, they will also be raffling off a special private tour of the fort buildings on Halloween night, October 31, from 10 p.m. to midnight, for up to four people. Raffle tickets for this tour may be purchased at the museum and cost $10 each or three for $25. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m., on October 30, and the winner will be notified the next morning.
For more information, call the museum at 235-8462.
Greek pastries sale
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries. To place your order, call 237-4470, text to 307-251-5134 or e-mail pkofakis@gmail.com. Prices are the same great value at $25 per dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three kinds of four other pastries. Order by November 7, 2020. Pick up and pay for your order on Saturday, November 21, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They can also do curbside pickup or arrange for delivery. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of Philoptochos Ladies Society.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!