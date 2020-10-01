Town Crier: This Just In

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so they may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is October 7, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, October 9, at 5 p.m. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.

Ghost tours at the fort

Calling all ghost hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer "Ghost Tours of the Fort," on the evenings of October 23, 24 and 30. Tickets are on sale now at the museum.

The hour-long tours will begin every 20 minutes with the first tour leaving at 7 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $7 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants must wear masks for this event.

Only 10 spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:20 and 10:40 p.m.