Town Crier: This Just In

Collectors elect board, meet in January
The Casper Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club wants to wish all of its members and those in the community who attend their shows a safe and happy holiday season, your support throughout the year is greatly appreciated! The Club will not have a regular monthly meeting in December. The next meeting will be on January 16, 2020, 7 p.m., at the WY Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street.
The Club will be electing a new board of directors for 2020, and encourages members to consider running for an office.
Your input to help the Club is important. The CACC is also seeking new members; you need not be an antique dealer to join. The Club sponsors flea markets and antique shows throughout the year and donates to local non-profit organizations in our community and to museums throughout the state.
Christmas Eve at St. Stephen’s
Join us for Christmas Eve Eucharist, 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 24. All are welcome. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Service, 4700 S. Poplar.
Christmas at St. Mark’s
The Feast of Nativity will be celebrated at two Services on Christmas Eve, December 24, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott.
The first service at 4 p.m. will include a pageant. The second service at 9 p.m. will also include a Festival Celebration of the Holy Eucharist as will the 4 p.m. service.
On Christmas Day, Morning Prayer will be held at 10 a.m.
On December 29, at 10 a.m., there will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols.
For further information, call the church office, 234-0831.
CATC still seeks board members
The volunteer Casper Area Transportation Coalition Board is responsible for the oversight of the local 501©3 nonprofit transit provider for Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and parts of Natrona County, Wyoming. The combined system of demand-response CATC and fixed route The Bus serves the general public, the elderly and disabled and those who do not have access to their own vehicle.
We are looking for an individual to join the 12-member CATC/The Bus Board of Directors. We seek a person of integrity, discretion, good communication skills and professionalism who is community oriented and committed to volunteering their personal time to be an active board member. The successful candidate must be willing to know and understand the service, its vehicles and the unique needs of the community members CATC serves. The ability to confidentially handle financial information from the combined federal, state and local governments that fund the transit system is vital.
If you are interested in participating in the important work of this board, please submit a letter of interest, along with a brief resume of your experience, to the CATC office, 1715 E. 4th St. Casper, WY 82601. The board meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 2 p.m. at Casper City Hall.
For information, visit www.catcbus.com or contact John Jones at 265-1313, john@catcbus.com.
Blue Christmas at St. Stephen’s
Please come join us for a Blue Christmas service on Saturday, December 21, 5 p.m. This service is to recognize that Christmas is not always a happy and joyous time for all, and we have all been wounded or are hurting in some way. After the service, we go outside and make a joyous explosion of noise with pots and pans and bells to drive away the Dragons of Darkness. We end the night with some fellowship and chocolate. Come as you are and share this special service with us. All are welcome and we hope to see you there. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4700 S. Poplar.