Town Crier: This Just In

Blue Christmas at St. Stephen’s

Please come join us for a Blue Christmas service on Saturday, December 21, 5 p.m. This service is to recognize that Christmas is not always a happy and joyous time for all, and we have all been wounded or are hurting in some way. After the service, we go outside and make a joyous explosion of noise with pots and pans and bells to drive away the Dragons of Darkness. We end the night with some fellowship and chocolate. Come as you are and share this special service with us. All are welcome and we hope to see you there. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4700 S. Poplar.