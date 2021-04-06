Town Crier: This Just In

1990s: Joshua Hamilton (AS, ’95) and (AS, ’99), Celestina Rossi (AB, ’95), Guy Worthey (AS, ’95), Jennifer S. Rodi (AS, AA, ’96), and Melissa (Hieb) Sallee (AS, ’97).

2000s: Erin (Marrow) Hawley (AS, ’00) and Asher Albertson (AS, ’03).

2010s: Tyler Lesher (AS, ’11) and Colton Sasser (AS, ’16).

The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.

'Bright Star' final production of season

“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.

“Steve Martin, known as a comedian, is a master banjo player and a wonderful storyteller. Edie Brickell is a consummate musician and lyricist, and together they have woven a story of love and loss, passion and interference, despair and finally, hope,” said Richard Burk, director.

“Bright Star” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage April 22-24, 28-30, and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The American Sign Language interpreted performance will be April 29.