Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Spring grief support at hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice grie support groups are for those adults grieving the loss of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies.
Casper Group: Six-week group from April 13 to May 18, meeting Tuesday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Douglas Group: Four-week group meeting from April 12 through May 3, Monday nights from 5 to 6 p.m.
Grief care services are available to the general public as well as hospice families at no charge.
For more information about our Grief Care or to register, call 577-4832 or email Todd at toddv@cwhp.org.
OCAC Cars & Coffee starts May 1
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
College foundation plans June gala
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, 2021, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
Hosted by the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association, the Casper College 75th Gala will be a simple and elegant evening to celebrate the college and its people, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The gala will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, formerly the Casper Events Center, beginning at 5 p.m. and is limited to 500 people. The dinner will be served buffet-style and feature four food stations, each featuring a different cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, and barbecue. Each table will feature wine, and groups of six to eight people can sit together.
According to Dalton, Backwards Distilling has created a special 75th-anniversary cocktail, which will be served in a commemorative glass and sold at the event. A cash bar will also be available.
The evening will include a brief history and slideshow of Casper College. The Casper College Alumni Association will announce the 25 individuals chosen as exemplary alums from the past 25 years, and many will be in attendance.
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
Gala to honor 25 exemplary alumni
For the celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary, the alumni association named 50 former students and graduates as exemplary alumni. For the 75th anniversary celebration, the alumni association has named 25 former students and graduates as exemplary alumni. Those exemplary alumni, many of whom will be at the gala, are:
1960s: Neal Jacquot (AA, ’62), Derrel Carruth (AA, ’65), Frank D. Neville (AA, ’66), and Jerry Spicer (’69).
1970s: Jim Anderson (AB, ’72), Father Kevin F. Burke (’72), David Long (’72), Richard S. Sullins (AS, ’73), Kee Dunning (AA, ’79), Reza “Ciah” Arabian Maleki (AS, ’79).
1980s: Patricia McInroy (AA, ’80), (AA, ’80) and (AA, ’80), Mike Stepp (AAS, ’80), Brenda Creel (AS, ’82), Lawrence Heim (AS, ’85), Rachelle Carnesale (AA, ’87), and Dale Anderson (AAS, ’89) and (AB, ’93).
1990s: Joshua Hamilton (AS, ’95) and (AS, ’99), Celestina Rossi (AB, ’95), Guy Worthey (AS, ’95), Jennifer S. Rodi (AS, AA, ’96), and Melissa (Hieb) Sallee (AS, ’97).
2000s: Erin (Marrow) Hawley (AS, ’00) and Asher Albertson (AS, ’03).
2010s: Tyler Lesher (AS, ’11) and Colton Sasser (AS, ’16).
'Bright Star' final production of season
“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.
“Steve Martin, known as a comedian, is a master banjo player and a wonderful storyteller. Edie Brickell is a consummate musician and lyricist, and together they have woven a story of love and loss, passion and interference, despair and finally, hope,” said Richard Burk, director.
“Bright Star” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage April 22-24, 28-30, and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The American Sign Language interpreted performance will be April 29.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members are required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats are available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.