Town Crier: This Just In

Wyoming women writers sign in Douglas

Five Wyoming women authors will gather at Whistle-Stop Mercantile & Books in Douglas rom 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., on Friday, November 20, bringing their plethora of stories to the community. Books for the entire family will be featured at the pre-holiday event, coinciding with Douglas’ Holiday Open House weekend. The books will be signed by the authors in time for the gift-giving season.

The participating authors are: former Wyoming Writers’ president, Neva Bodin; award-winning author and freelance writer, Gayle Irwin; Christian author, Debra Moerke; Christian children’s author and illustrator, Sarah Scaff, all from Casper, and Cheyenne award-winning children’s book author, Mary Fichtner.

Pick up some autographed books for people on your gift-giving list … or treat yourself to some winter reading by women authors from Wyoming.

Find more information about the authors and their books on their websites:

Neva Bodin: https://www.nevabodin.net/sharing-my-books; Gayle Irwin: https://gaylemirwinauthor.com/books/; Debra Moerke: https://debramoerke.com/books; Sarah Schaff: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Acrylics139, and Mary Fichtner: https://www.rustysremuda.com/.

Craft fair Saturday

Excel Academy hosts a holiday craft fair and winter market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 500 S. Jefferson St. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to noon and then again from 1 to 3 p.m. Customers will vote on the vendors who are wearing ugly Christmas sweaters for a contest.

