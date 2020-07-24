Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Sandwich ministry needs volunteers
The Sandwich Ministry will resume on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Lunches are made at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, starting at 8:15 a.m. The work is usually finished by 9:15 a.m. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church. If you have any questions, please contact debmestas@gmail.com or 786-577-4762.
Free health coaching by phone
Natural Grocers is offering free one on one health coaching sessions right now (by phone or Microsoft Teams only) for anyone who is interested. Classes focus on nutrition as it relates to health. Examples of topics covered are general nutrition, nutrition and sleep, pregnancy, athletic performance, anxiety, weight loss, digestion issues (as they relate to nutrition) and more.
The way to sign up for these is by calling Natural Grocers (265-0909) during business hours and asking to schedule a coaching session with the nutritional health coach. Customers are also eligible to receive a $5 off coupon (one per quarter) after completing a coaching session, if they are signed up for the (also free) Natural Grocers rewards program. That's $20 off annually if they complete a session every quarter. The sessions are one hour long.
Farmers markets start August 1
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday from August 1 to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their product together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass-fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
