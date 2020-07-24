Town Crier: This Just In

Farmers markets start August 1

The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.

Markets run every Saturday from August 1 to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.

The vendors are getting organized and putting their product together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass-fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.

Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.