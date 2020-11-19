 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Violinist in concert Sunday

Conor Jacobson of Cody will perform the full set of "Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin," by J.S. Bach, in two concerts on Sunday and April 25. The Sunday concert is a joint production of Casper Chamber Music Society and Artcore and begins at 4 p.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. It is free to music society season ticket holders. Adult tickets are $13, seniors $12, students and teachers $7 and 12 and under tickets are $5.

Jacobson grew up on a farm near Pavillion and began studying violin when he was 4. He continued musical studies at Casper College and the University of Arizona and then furthered his studies at the early music department of the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, The Netherlands.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

