Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Artcore events canceled
Two shows produced by Artcore and set for December have been canceled, in light of the governor's newest size limits on indoor events. Both the Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado and Casper native and vocalist Matt Stairs concerts are canceled.
Christmas at the fort goes virtual Saturday
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the annual Christmas event at Fort Caspar will be online this year. Join us for our first-ever virtual “Winter Tour of the Fort” that will be live streamed on Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m., on the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s Facebook page. A Facebook account should not be necessary to join the event if you click on the link from the FCMA’s website, www.fortcaspar.org.
The usual holiday tour is a favorite tradition in the community, so we did not want to cancel it entirely. Please enjoy the event from the safety—and warmth!—of your home via a live stream that will be fun to follow for the whole family. As you move through Fort Casper as it would have been in December of 1865, you will see officers and soldiers in the barracks, mess hall, and infirmary; the telegraph operator at work; sales of goods in the Commissary; the Sutler serving fortifying beverages in his store; and lots more.
We want this to be an interactive experience, so you will want to work together to point out specific “I-Spy” objects during the tour. Find the objects on a sheet that you may download and print from FCMA’s Facebook page or website. You will also want to download the sheet containing Morse code; print it out and help us decode the telegraph message coming in from Fort Laramie. Prizes will be awarded to those who answer questions during the tour.
Families may also pick up a bag containing the I-Spy and Morse code sheets in the days before the event at Fort Caspar Museum or at the National Historic Trails Center. Also in the bag will be a game to play along with the soldiers called 9 Men’s Morris as well as supplies to make pioneer toys during an online class later in the month.
For more information and hours, call the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website www.fortcaspar.org.
An antique Christmas at Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home’s newly restored front porch is beautifully decorated for the holidays and the home’s elves have been busy on the interior. There are trees, toys, and antique seasonal decorations adorning the rooms from living room to attic to tantalize the eyes and bring memories to life. The Historic Bishop Home, Casper’s only historic house museum, is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 818 East 2nd Street and has parking in the back off Lincoln Street. A minimum donation of $2.00 per person is requested. One of the elves rumored that Santa dropped some Christmas trinkets for our 12 and under patrons. Please join us with your Christmas mask for a memorable family experience. For additional information, visit our Facebook page, or www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277. Season greetings to all for a safe and healthy holiday. As a reminder, the home is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.
Two local photo exhibits
The Casper Photography Association is having two photography exhibits in December. One is at Art 321, 321 W. Midwest Ave. The other exhibit is at the Natrona County Library, 307 E. 2nd St.
With both exhibits, members want to share their art and honor the association’s 40th anniversary. Originally, J.C. Schuetz was the president. Bruce McGirr VP, Noreene Rodgers was secretary. Donna Davis was the treasurer. Martin Russell was the sponsor.
Current members involved in both exhibits vary in experience from beginner to intermediate to advanced. There is a wide range of photography for your viewing and purchase enjoyment.
The purpose of the Casper Photography Association is to further members’ knowledge and enjoyment of photography by sharing important concepts, new developments and personal experiences and by encouraging participation in group photographic activities.
The association meets the first Monday of the month unless that Monday falls on a holiday, then it will be the following Monday.
Meeting time is 7:15 p.m. Location is the Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road, come in the back door. The Casper Photography Association is not affiliated with the Adventist Church but members appreciate the meeting space.
The association has not been meeting during the pandemic. They hope to begin meeting again after the first of the year and there will be a notice in the newspaper.
Please enjoy these two local exhibits and wear your mask.
Art Club monthly at Nic
Children in first through fifth grades can enjoy monthly Art Club at the Nic on the second Saturday of every month, September through May from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is required.
Art Studio at Nic
Children in 6th through 10th grades can enjoy Art Studio at the Nic on the first and third Saturdays of the month, September through May, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question, and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
Decorate & Dazzle
Children in 1st through 6th grades are invited to the Nic on December 12 to create one of a kind pieces to decorate for the holidays or give as handmade gifts. Workshops are from 1 to 1:45 p.m., 2 to 2:45 p.m., or 3 to 3:45 p.m. (Please pre-register and pay by December 10). Class size is limited. Fees are $10 (member) and $20 (not-yet-member) per participating child.
Have fun and be creative as you learn basics of printmaking and working with clay. We will make Christmas ornaments using air-dry clay while exploring different designs and textures. For the second project we will create greeting cards using printmaking techniques.
The workshop is perfect for all skill levels. All materials are included.
Private lessons/small groups at Nic
The NIC offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Nonprofit sells pecans
Schermer pecans are being offered at Casper Dry Cleaners, 120 5th Street, and Christmas Cottage, 2nd and Jackson streets. This is the annual fund raiser for Fort Casper #4, Order of the Eastern Star. These fresh Georgia pecans are great for eating in salads or snacks, or in baking your favorite holiday treats. We are offering halve or large pieces for $12.50 for a 1-pound bag. These make a great gift for those hard to buy for friends. They are high quality, healthy, and delicious. Thank you to our previous customers and all our new customers. We appreciate your business.
December at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.
Through Dec. 19, see “The Light Before Christmas,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15, and “Season of Light,” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. December 21 to 23, see “The Light Before Christmas,” at 11 a.m. or 4:15 p.m. December 28 to 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 am and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!