Town Crier: This Just In

We want this to be an interactive experience, so you will want to work together to point out specific “I-Spy” objects during the tour. Find the objects on a sheet that you may download and print from FCMA’s Facebook page or website. You will also want to download the sheet containing Morse code; print it out and help us decode the telegraph message coming in from Fort Laramie. Prizes will be awarded to those who answer questions during the tour.

Families may also pick up a bag containing the I-Spy and Morse code sheets in the days before the event at Fort Caspar Museum or at the National Historic Trails Center. Also in the bag will be a game to play along with the soldiers called 9 Men’s Morris as well as supplies to make pioneer toys during an online class later in the month.

For more information and hours, call the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website www.fortcaspar.org.

An antique Christmas at Bishop Home