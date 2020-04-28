Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Just In

No date for book sale

The Friends of the Library group is anxious to see you at our sales. We are closely monitoring the situation, and while we are eager to reopen and resume regular programming, we will only do so when it is safe for our customers. Book sales are one of our favorite events, but we can't give you an exact date for the next sale because we will only hold one when the timing is right (and safe). Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

New scholarship for rodeo students

A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association, and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.