Town Crier: This Just In

CC grads get free T-shirts
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form.
Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.
“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support. This year, in addition to providing the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association will fund the scholarship.
“The association wants to ensure that students in need of financial support will still be helped with a scholarship next year in the name of the Class of 2020,” said Sveda. “People are still welcome to make donations, but they are no longer necessary to get the T-shirt,” Sveda noted.
The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 22. To order an official Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.
T-Bird Trek on track
The popular T-Bird Trek is on track for Sunday, Sept. 13. According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, the T-Bird Trek is a race anyone can participate in. “There is a virtual run, a 5K, 10k, half-marathon, and something we tried last year that proved to be very popular, a downhill half-marathon,” she said. The cost for those who register on or before Sunday, May 31, is $50 to participate in the Outlook Point Half-Marathon or Downhill Half-Marathon, $30 for the 10k, and $20 for the 5k. Prices will increase $10 for each race category June 1. Profits from the event will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs. In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Casper College, all runners and walkers, in person or virtually, will receive a commemorative 75th Anniversary T-Bird Trek medal.
The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family and friends, and showcases the Casper College campus and community. In addition to the runs scheduled for Sept. 13, the day will also include a post-race breakfast and live music. For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/t-bird-trek or contact Dalton at racedirector@caspercollege.edu, 268-2325 or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.
Mission receives grant
Wyoming Rescue Mission received a $125,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its general operating fund. Wyoming Rescue Mission serves homeless and hungry individuals by providing them with the life-saving services they need to get back on their feet. It provides a safe and stable environment, which is essential to its guests’ success as they re-enter the workforce and obtain permanent housing.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the expression of care and support the Daniels Fund has shown in these extraordinarily challenging times,” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission executive director, said. “Many thanks for Daniels Fund’s help through a critical time of heightened need and expense, as Wyoming Rescue Mission battles to restore homeless Wyoming men, women and families.”
According to Dave Matthews, Men’s Services director, these funds will be used to continue supporting its 120 homeless guests, to include safe shelter, warm beds, nutritious meals, hygienic items, access to laundry and showers, rehabilitation programs and services and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. This grant is especially critical given the 60 percent loss in revenue from the adjustments Rescued Treasures Thrift Store has made to combat the spread of the virus.
