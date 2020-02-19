Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Jackalope Jump Friday
The Casper Jackalope Jump to raise money for Special Olympics Wyoming is Friday at the Casper Rec Center. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the jump starting at 6 p.m.
For years, the Jackalope Jump has challenged brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around this beautiful state. It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming. All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,900 athletes statewide.
The concept is simple: participants raise a minimum of $50 per team member (teams of 4+) or $100 per individual and take a dip into one of Wyoming’s frozen lakes (or a pool). If you’d like to join in the fun but just can’t bring yourself to brave the cold waters…you can purchase a super cool ‘Too Chicken to Jump’ shirt at the event for just $25.
Chorale church tour Sunday
Casper Children's Chorale will be participating in its annual Church Tour this Sunday, February 23, 2020. They will sing at Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 8 a.m., then travel to Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church to sing for the service at 10 a.m. Please come join in worship as the "Casper Ambassadors of Music" share their talents.
iPhone tips & tricks
If you got a new iPhone for Christmas or just want to get more comfortable using the one you’ve had for a while, come join this group and learn together. They will go over general features and cover tips and tricks that can make using your phone easier. Get your iPhone questions answered so you can get the most out of your smartphone. The Natrona County Library will offer this iPhone Tips & Tricks class at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 24, in the Tech Center. Be sure to bring your iPhone with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tween Book Club
A discussion of the Newbery Honor book and New York Times bestseller, “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk, will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, in the Crawford Room. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction or anything else are invited to join for an inspiring discussion. Doors open at 5 p.m. so come a little early if you would like some time to write. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Teen book club
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at Metro Coffee Co. This month's book is the Newberry honor book and National Book Award finalist, "Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Leap Year only happens once every four years. The special extra day at the tail end of February deserves to be celebrated with snacks, crafts and fun party games. Students in grades K–6 are invited to join at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, in the Crawford Room to jump, hop and LEAP their way through everyone’s favorite extra day. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4teens @4
Brush up on all the different parts of speech and learn lots of inventive nouns, adjectives, verbs and interjections! The Natrona County Library will host a fun (and grammatical) Mad Libs program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, in the Teen Zone. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Wyoming History Series: Too Young for the Times
The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, in the Crawford Room. This month's presenter, George Trojan, will be discussing his experiences during WWII, as well as his book on the same subject, “Too Young for the Times.” This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Learn Windows 10
The Natrona County Library will offer a Windows 10 class at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 28, in the Tech Center. During the class, library staff will explain how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, including the Start menu, Action Center and more. Feel free to come prepared with questions or concerns about Windows 10, and you can even bring your Windows 10 device with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Sewing Project
Join the Natrona County Library's Creation Station at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, to learn how to make your very own customized Zip It Up coin pouch using either the Library's sewing machines or sewing by hand. This fun tetrahedron-shaped coin purse is made from 2 simple materials — fabric and zipper. Sign up at bit.ly/zip-coin. Limit of 10 adult participants. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
NARFE sets social
Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will have a no-host social meeting on February 25, 2020 at noon. The social gathering for lunch will be held in the meeting room at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street.
Free clothing giveaway Feb. 28
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry and Poverty Resistance Thrift Store, 450 S. Wolcott, will be giving away clothing on Saturday, February 28, at the pantry between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. People wishing to donate clothing, shoes and other items to this effort can bring their donations to the Thrift Store between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. People wishing to get free clothes for themselves and their families should show up at the pantry on Saturday. Come early and help with the set up. This is a volunteer effort. For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry and the various programs including food pantry and hot lunch email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, Friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.
Preschool opens registration March 2
Open registration for the 2020/2021 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start March 2 at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $50. The nondenominational Christian based part-time preschool is for 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Music is in all classes and the 5-year-olds have Suzuki violin lessons two times a week. All teachers are degreed and have taught in the public schools.
New classes at Rec Center
The Casper Recreation Center announces new classes.
Children ages 8-12 will learn how to make and decorate cake pops in a 2-hour class on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 1 p.m. Students will create dough by mixing crumbs with frosting, form into balls, dip into chocolate and decorate. The registration fee is $18 for Rec Center members and $20 for nonmembers.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, March 7. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
Join Nancy Pawlowski and learn the basics of Knitting or Crochet or increase skills in this six-week class beginning March 12 on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Beginner students will work on an easy scarf or hat and those who know the basics will work on sampler patterns. Fee for the class is $69 for nonmembers and $57 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry
The Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, was founded in 1987, and is committed to helping reduce hunger in the community.
Community support in the form of small donations has been critical in allowing the pantry to remain open and serving low-income folks.
The organization is run by volunteers logging in more than 190 hours a month. Total food distributed in 2019 is 537,122 pounds.
The organization provided 30,357 food baskets in 2019 and served a hot lunch to more than 50 individuals a day. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The food pantry is supported by private donations and small fundraisers. Mary Ann is one of the original founders of the organization and continues to raise funds for the program.
When you see Mary Ann out and about face painting little kids please drop some spare change into her jar. Buy one of her painted rocks or some of her art.
Drop some cash in the donation box at the pantry, or mail a check to the pantry.
For more information about Poverty Resistance Food Pantry email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, Friend her on Facebook or phone her at 307-215-4732.