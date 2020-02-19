Town Crier: This Just In

iPhone tips & tricks

If you got a new iPhone for Christmas or just want to get more comfortable using the one you’ve had for a while, come join this group and learn together. They will go over general features and cover tips and tricks that can make using your phone easier. Get your iPhone questions answered so you can get the most out of your smartphone. The Natrona County Library will offer this iPhone Tips & Tricks class at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 24, in the Tech Center. Be sure to bring your iPhone with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Tween Book Club

A discussion of the Newbery Honor book and New York Times bestseller, “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk, will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Writer’s Bloc