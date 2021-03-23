Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Thriller at the theater
Casper Theater Company will present “Dead Certain,” a psychological thriller, by Mark Lloyd on April 9-11 and 16-18 at 735 CY.
Elizabeth has written a play for which she needs an actor to read through with her. She hires Michael. When he arrives, Elizabeth is having trouble with her wheelchair, and Michael lends a hand. He cuts his hand on the brake, and Elizabeth patches him up. When they begin to read the script, Michael is astonished when he reads an actor arrives to read through a script she has written, sees a woman having trouble with her wheelchair, helps her with the brake, and cuts his hand.
As we come to realize, Elizabeth has more problems than her wheelchair. Michael is taken for ride he will never forget, as this thriller takes many twists and turns and leads you to places you don’t want to be. There show is rated PG 13, as there is some slight language.
Show times are 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, and at the door 30 minutes before curtain. Ticket prices online are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors. At the door and The Cheese Barrel, tickets are $15 and $13.
Since the COVID 19 precautions have been lifted, masks are optional, but the entire theater will be cleaned and disinfected before each performance, hand sanitizer will be available at the door for your protection. If you have questions or for more information, please call Casper Theater Company at 267-7243.
First Saturday study April 3
The First Saturday Study on April 3 will be on the making of the New Testament. How did the New Testament come into being? How was it decided that the present 27 books should be included? Why were others rejected? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided. Phone the church office, Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, at 234-8812 for further information.
Toughest Monster Trucks coming in May
Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
“We are even more happy than usual to announce this event because it is the very first indoor Toughest Monster Truck Tour event in more than a year, when we had to put our tour on hold due to COVID,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because Casper marks the reopening the Toughest Monster Truck Tour after this unprecedented situation, all of our teams and all of our crew are looking forward to this event in Casper even more than usual,” she added.
The lineup includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.
To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, select tickets will be $5 off March 26 to April 2, and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. The Pit Pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take photos and get autographs. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 26, and will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.