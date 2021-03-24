Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears about UW alums

Keener Fry has been the executive director of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association since July 2011. He was UW’s senior associate athletics director from 1997 to 2001 and the athletics department associate director for annual giving in this role with the Cowboy Joe Club from 2007 to 2011. He has 40 years of experience in athletics and education administration, financial management and auditing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in sports management from Marshall university.

Cornerstone Easter services

All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Palm Sunday services at our regular worship service times: Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery are available at the 9 a.m. service only. Tune in for the Holy Week round table discussion with the Cornerstone staff Monday-Thursday, March 29-April 1. You can watch/listen on the Cornerstone app or the website, cornerstonefree.org. Different characters will be discussed each day, including Mary of Bethany, Judas, Peter, and Pilate. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.