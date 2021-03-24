Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears about UW alums
On Monday, March 29, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Keener Fry, executive director of the UW Alumni Association, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Keener Fry has been the executive director of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association since July 2011. He was UW’s senior associate athletics director from 1997 to 2001 and the athletics department associate director for annual giving in this role with the Cowboy Joe Club from 2007 to 2011. He has 40 years of experience in athletics and education administration, financial management and auditing. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in sports management from Marshall university.
Cornerstone Easter services
All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Palm Sunday services at our regular worship service times: Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery are available at the 9 a.m. service only. Tune in for the Holy Week round table discussion with the Cornerstone staff Monday-Thursday, March 29-April 1. You can watch/listen on the Cornerstone app or the website, cornerstonefree.org. Different characters will be discussed each day, including Mary of Bethany, Judas, Peter, and Pilate. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.
Holy Week at St. Mark's
Holy Week at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott will begin with the traditional Palm Sunday Liturgy on March 28 at 9 a.m.
March 31, Holy Wednesday, 6 p.m. Reading the Gospel of Mark, online only.
Maundy Thursday on April 1 service at 6 p.m., Holy Communion.
Good Friday on April 2 will include Stations of the Cross at noon. Ecumenical Good Friday Liturgy with "The Seven Last Words" with special music and with guest ministers offering reflections on the "Last Words" of Jesus from the Cross.
Easter Sunday on April 4, there will be two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact the office to reserve seating. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at all services.
For further information contact the church office, 237-0831.
Holy Week at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 7 p.m., April 1, Maundy Thursday service; 7 p.m., April 2, Good Friday service; 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Please call 265-6329 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m., to noon, for more information.