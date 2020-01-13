Town Crier: This Just In

Learn to knit or crochet

Learn the portable life skill of knitting or crochet at the Casper Recreation Center beginning January 30.

Join Nancy Pawlowski and learn the basics of Knitting or Crochet or increase skills in this six-week class meeting on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Beginner students will work on an easy scarf or hat and those who know the basics will work on sampler patterns. Fee for the class is $69 for non-members and $57 for those with a Recreation Center pass.

For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or check online at www.activecasper.com.

Harry Potter book night

The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College will host Harry Potter Book Night Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 6. Harry Potter Book Night is free and open to the public.

The Tate, along with other locations around the globe, will be celebrating Harry Potter Book Night with Bloomsbury Publishing plc. “Each year, Bloomsbury encourages book stores, museums, libraries, and other entities to join them in an international book night to celebrate the epic Harry Potter books. This year’s book is “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” said Patti Finkle, director of museums.