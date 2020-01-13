Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
After school at the library
We all know just how a-MAZE-ing Legos can be, so join us at the Natrona County Library for a fun build-your-own Lego marble maze program for students in grades K–6 at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, January 15, in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Chicken fried steak at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken fried steak with all the fixings. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Author talk & signing
In partnership with Wind City Books, the library is hosting local neurosurgeon, author, and Iraq War veteran, W. Lee Warren, M.D., to discuss his new book, "I've Seen the End of You." Join us on January 15 at 6 p.m. in the Crawford Room to hear Warren speak and get your copy of the book signed by the author. Books will be available for sale courtesy of Wind City Books. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Casper business series
At the heart of all great marketing efforts is a good story. Very few businesses can clearly tell people why they do what they do and why it matters. In this workshop, the goal is to have a candid discussion with a few actionable insights into how to help you establish your story, your voice...and then some strategy. Join us at noon on Thursday for a storytelling program presented by Sommer Grogan and Amanda Paxton of The Bark Firm in Casper, WY. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Casper’s new Bohemian Burrito. This workshop is free of charge. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Register today at bit.ly/CBSjan20.
4Teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, in the Creation Station. Using our makerspace’s Cricut Maker vinyl cutter, teens will get to customize and make their own DIY drink cuts. Limited to 20 teens: first come, first served. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Genealogy workshop Thursday
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 16, in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. This month's presenter, Lisa Stetson, will discuss cemetery burial records. These records, sometimes called permits for burial, often include birth, marriage, and death information, which can prove useful when tracking your family’s lineage. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Ice Age wildlife
“Ice Age Wildlife” is the topic for the January session of the Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.
Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum education specialist, will look at what animals roamed the earth during the Ice Age, how they dealt with that era’s harsh conditions, and more.
As part of his work at the Tate, Hawley gives tours and produces artwork for museum displays. He also contributes a paleontology question and answer column to the museum’s bimonthly newsletter. He illustrated “Islands in the Cosmos: The Evolution of Life on Land,” written by paleontologist Dale Russell. Recently Hawley’s one-man art show, “A Thousand Unnamed Worlds,” was on display for a year at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne.
“Ice Age Wildlife” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
Alternative voting methods
Join us at the library at 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 18, as we host the League of Women Voters (LWV) for a free education program, “100 Years of Empowering Voters: Considering Alternative Voting Methods to Enhance Democracy.” The league will explain why voting methods matter, offer an explanation of several different alternative voting methods, and provide a chance for people to try them out. This program is being offered as we head into the 2020 election year and observe the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters of the United States. This program is free and open to the public, and co-hosted by the Natrona County Public Library. For more information, you can visit our website or call 237-4935.
Afternoon book club Saturday
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 18, at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Library closed Monday
The Library will be closed in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 20. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Needle Guild meets Jan. 21
The Casper Needle Guild general meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m.,. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. India Hayford will be teaching us all about wheel and spoke stitches.
We will also be participating in National EGA’s Stitch in Public Day on February 1, 2020. Please join us then at the Eastridge Mall, starting at 11 a.m. Bring your current work-in-progress to embroider, knit, or crochet.
For further information, please contact Ann Hudson at 265-5510.
Better Breathers Jan. 23
The next Better Breathers support group will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Nerd Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E. Second St.
The topic for this month will be "Stress and relaxation," presented by WMC health coach, Kristen Mockler.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen, general medication education, among other topics. For questions or to sign-up for the Better Breathers Club, call 577-2929.
Health and wellness fair
Wyo Central Health Services hosts its first health and wellness screening fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Annex, 120 S. Forest Dr. (behind the Sinclair Gas Station on the corner of 2nd St and Forest Dr.) Designed to give you a general idea of health status, our goal is to provide information and helpful ideas on how to make 2020 your year of healthier living. This event is free and open to the public. Stations will include blood pressure readings, height and weight, BMI, body fat analysis, vision screenings, and more.
Learn to knit or crochet
Learn the portable life skill of knitting or crochet at the Casper Recreation Center beginning January 30.
Join Nancy Pawlowski and learn the basics of Knitting or Crochet or increase skills in this six-week class meeting on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Beginner students will work on an easy scarf or hat and those who know the basics will work on sampler patterns. Fee for the class is $69 for non-members and $57 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or check online at www.activecasper.com.
Harry Potter book night
The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College will host Harry Potter Book Night Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 6. Harry Potter Book Night is free and open to the public.
The Tate, along with other locations around the globe, will be celebrating Harry Potter Book Night with Bloomsbury Publishing plc. “Each year, Bloomsbury encourages book stores, museums, libraries, and other entities to join them in an international book night to celebrate the epic Harry Potter books. This year’s book is “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” said Patti Finkle, director of museums.
The book features the Triwizard Tournament as well as dragons. Using that as the basis for the evening’s events, the Tate will look at where dragon stories came from — and if they were based on dinosaur bones — as well as the dinosaur Dracorex Hogwartsia. In addition to studying dragons and dinosaurs attendees will also be able to play muggle and wizard games with staff from the Goodstein Foundation Library, learn about owls from Audubon Wyoming, participate in a wizard robe costume contest, make a potion or two, and enjoy face painting, treats and “pumpkin juice.”
The Tate Geological Museum is located on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Finkle at 268-3026.
Register for coed volleyball
Coed Volleyball season is quickly approaching. The Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA), in conjunction with the City of Casper Recreation Division, is offering Adult Coed Volleyball leagues that will begin matches Monday, February 24, 2020. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available in the Casper Recreation Center lobby or online at www.crlasports.com.
All adult teams interested in participating in this year’s Coed Volleyball league must register no later than Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. The size of the league is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
If additional information is needed, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
Sweetheart Bowl Feb. 8
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person members only team handicapped tournament, on 2/8/20 at 1 p.m., on February 8, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.