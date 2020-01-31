Town Crier: This Just In

You are the owner of this article.
Saturday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
  • Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
  • NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Benefit breakfast Sunday

VFW Post 9439 and Auxiliary, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail will host a benefit breakfast for Natrona County ROTC this Sunday, February 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to ROTC. Menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs, hash browns, green chili, pancakes, danish, fruit and beverages. Cost is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Please come out and give your support. Public is welcome.

Doll collectors meet

The Casper Doll Collectors Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Meetings are open to anyone who has an interest in dolls. For more information, call Janet Field at 234-4044.

