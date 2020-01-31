Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Saturday support meetings

Benefit breakfast Sunday

VFW Post 9439 and Auxiliary, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail will host a benefit breakfast for Natrona County ROTC this Sunday, February 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. All proceeds will go to ROTC. Menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, eggs, hash browns, green chili, pancakes, danish, fruit and beverages. Cost is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Please come out and give your support. Public is welcome.