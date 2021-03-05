Town Crier: This Just In

Bethel Baptist hosts DVD series

Starting on Sunday evenings, March 14, Bethel Baptist Church will have its annual popcorn and ice cream social with a three-part DVD series on the crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension of Christ, all filmed in Israel. This will be interactive, and everyone is invited. The church address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

March at the planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth” plays at 4:15 p.m., on March 16 and 17, and “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs. This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.