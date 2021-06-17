Town Crier: This Just In

Deer Creek Days June 25-27
Family fun will be the focus of the Deer Creek Days celebration in Glenrock from June 25 to 27. Street dances at 8 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday evenings on Birch, a talent show on Friday at 5:30 p.m., a parade at 11 a.m., on Saturday morning, and 3-on-3 basketball, a 5K walk/run, mud volleyball tournament for those in pursuit of recreation, mutton bustin’, stray gathering and a ranch rodeo at the South Rec Complex, and a car show and large craft and vendor fair in Town Park are just several of the events scheduled over the three days. Tris Munsick and the Innocents will provide music for the Friday street dance and Shots Fired will play on Saturday night.
The Glenrock Chamber of Commerce produces the event with the help of many sponsors and a load of volunteers. For specific times and locations, see the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Memorial open house July 24
Seventy six years ago, a Casper Army Airbase B-24J crashed with all six crew members losing their lives. The crash site had been a mystery until the Friends of the Wyoming Veteran’s Museum, with the help of the Colorado Aviation Historical Society, determined its location. To honor the crew, the Friends have invited surviving family members to dedicate a memorial at the crash site. At 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, there is an open house at the Veteran’s Museum to honor those airmen. For more information contact John Woodward, museum director, at 472-1857 or Mark Milliken, Friends board member, at 307-215-4843.
Relay for Life events set
American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Casper is July 23,2021, in the Sears parking lot at Eastridge Mall, beginning at 6 p.m. The survivors lap and event kickoff is at 6 p.m. A special Cancer Survivors dinner is being proved as part of the celebration. The event concludes at midnight. Luminaria ceremony will be approximately 9:30 p.m., (depending on darkness). There is still time to register a new team or join one of the teams already registered. Go to RelayForLife.org/casperwy. For more info, contact Bill Junge, 307-203-3275 or Bill.junge@cancer.org.
Relay for Life captains’ info
American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains info meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at I.B.E.W., 691 English Dr. Relay details are reviewed so all questions can be answered.
American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains Bank Night is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at I.B.E.W., 691 English Dr. the meeting is an opportunity to drop off funds raised so far, get your Relay questions answered and pick up participation packets.
Final American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, at Sears parking lot. Relay event schedule will be reviewed and answer any questions.
Remember a loved one with luminaria
American Cancer Society Relay for Life Luminaria Sales are going on now. This is a chance to remember loved ones lost to cancer and honor those who are have won or are winning their cancer battle. A suggested $5 donation per luminaria is requested. Contact Gloria Yarger, 258-7760, or GJYARGER@gmail.com.
Canned food for Joshua’s
American Cancer Society Relay for Life canned food drive is requesting community help with canned foods donations. Cans are used to stabilize the Luminaria bags during the Relay for Life event and then at the conclusion of the event, all food items are donated to Joshua’s Storehouse. Drop cans at Lenhart Mason & Associates office, 900 Werner Court, Suite 200. Or bring cans to offices on second floor or Casper Chamber of Commerce office, 500 N. Center, donation box right inside front door, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Questions, contact Bill Junge 307-203-3275, bill.junge@cancer.org.