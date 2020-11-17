Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Enjoy park lights; no event this year
It’s not Christmastime in Casper until Conwell Park glimmers with the light of thousands of bulbs illuminating nearly every tree. The City of Casper Parks Department has prepared the park for its annual transformation into “Holiday Square” and is excited to flip the switch.
A lighting test will take place in the park on Wednesday, November 25, and the lights will run every evening thereafter until New Year’s Day. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
Keep Casper Beautiful will not be hosting a lighting event this year. “We look forward to hosting a big Holiday Square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season” said Keep Casper Beautiful Coordinator Beth Andress. “Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.
Conwell Park is located between Second and First, and Conwell and Washington streets, directly across from Wyoming Medical Center.
Face Vocal Band Dec. 4
Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado, brings its Christmas show to Casper at 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 4, at Restoration Church. This is an ARTCORE presentation. Prepare for one of the musical highlights of your holiday season. Performing your favorite holiday tunes, both new and classic, Face Vocal Band brings a fun original interpretation to the songs of the season -- all with no instruments! These 5 guys will entrance you with their breathtaking harmonies, amaze you with their beat-boxing rhythms and make you laugh and smile as they engage and entertain their audience as only Face Vocal Band does. You will be rockin’, feeling uplifted, and instilled with the infectious joy and festivity of the season. And who doesn't need a little it of that right now! Get ready to put some egg in your 'nog.
No Holiday on Homestead; several things to do at trails
The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC), due to safety concerns caused by the Coronavirus.
The local Casper event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is a historically well attended event with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019, however, because of the continuing COVID concerns across the state, the event will not happen as planned this year but anticipates returning in 2021.
"We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us."
The NHTIC staff and volunteers have put together "take-home" craft kits for kids and adults interested in creating a traditional Pioneer rag doll, corn husk doll, or a fun trail-themed family board game. Craft kits will be available at the NHTIC Information Desk until Dec. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) will host a model train show at the NHTIC in December. Visitors are invited to view model trains that represent coal-powered trains and diesel locomotives. Trains played a vital role in the settlement of the American West, as powerful locomotives gradually replaced covered wagons. Volunteers will be on-site to provide interpretive presentations about the train exhibits most weekends in December.
Additionally, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, a local non-profit. Needed items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles, and granola bars. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independently run organization founded on the idea that a local solution to hunger is possible.
The BLM encourages all who visit the trail center to be safety minded by wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing from other attending groups of people. As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell, or exhibiting signs of sickness, we ask that you do not visit until you are feeling better.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
Texas Gypsies perform Jan. 28
The Award-Winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show will be performed at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2021, at Restoration Church. This is an ARTCORE presentation. The show will take you back to the fun and carefree times of the 1920’s. They will be playing and singing hit songs from that era such as Ain’t She Sweet, The Charleston, 5ft 2, along with new original music written to authentically sound like it was from that period. For the last 10 years they have successfully performed this popular show throughout the USA and as far away as Dubai with great success. In fact, many audiences opt to attend the show dressed up in 1920’s costumes by donning sparkly flapper dresses, spats, handle bar mustaches, zoot suits and even 20’s swimwear top create a fun 1920’s Great Gatsby era time. The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.
