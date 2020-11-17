Town Crier: This Just In

Face Vocal Band Dec. 4

Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado, brings its Christmas show to Casper at 7:30 p.m., on Dec. 4, at Restoration Church. This is an ARTCORE presentation. Prepare for one of the musical highlights of your holiday season. Performing your favorite holiday tunes, both new and classic, Face Vocal Band brings a fun original interpretation to the songs of the season -- all with no instruments! These 5 guys will entrance you with their breathtaking harmonies, amaze you with their beat-boxing rhythms and make you laugh and smile as they engage and entertain their audience as only Face Vocal Band does. You will be rockin’, feeling uplifted, and instilled with the infectious joy and festivity of the season. And who doesn't need a little it of that right now! Get ready to put some egg in your 'nog.