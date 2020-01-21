Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Senior center dance Saturday

Come dance to the music by Larry Neeff and the Jackaloper Ropers at the Casper Senior Center on Saturday, January 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome and admission is $6 for ages 15 or older. There will be waltzes, two-steps, cha-chas, etc. We plan to break for potluck snacks after 8 and we hope to have door prize drawings after 9. Come join us.

Free mental health series to begin

First United Methodist Church will host a free, seven-week Mental Health Series at King’s Corner (112 S. Beech) beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The program will feature brief videos telling the story of those affected by mental illness and offers practical knowledge with trained mental health therapists Rosemary Bartle and Stephen Brown. Topics include anxiety, bipolar, depression, addiction, eating disorders, PTSD and suicide. Contact Pastor Mary Schmidt at 234-9385 for more information.

Pioneers meet Feb. 2

