Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Senior center dance Saturday
Come dance to the music by Larry Neeff and the Jackaloper Ropers at the Casper Senior Center on Saturday, January 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome and admission is $6 for ages 15 or older. There will be waltzes, two-steps, cha-chas, etc. We plan to break for potluck snacks after 8 and we hope to have door prize drawings after 9. Come join us.
Free mental health series to begin
First United Methodist Church will host a free, seven-week Mental Health Series at King’s Corner (112 S. Beech) beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The program will feature brief videos telling the story of those affected by mental illness and offers practical knowledge with trained mental health therapists Rosemary Bartle and Stephen Brown. Topics include anxiety, bipolar, depression, addiction, eating disorders, PTSD and suicide. Contact Pastor Mary Schmidt at 234-9385 for more information.
Pioneers meet Feb. 2
The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its winter quarterly meeting on Sunday, February 2. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m., at the Yellowstone Garage, 355 West Yellowstone Hwy. Lunch can be ordered from the restaurant menu with the program presentation to begin at 1 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information or questions, call Vaughn Cronin at 252-1466.
Shop for Valentines at Methodist thrift
First Methodist Thrift Shop has Valentines Day on our mind. Come check out the decorations, items to dress up your red wardrobe, and grab bags to surprise your younger Valentine. If you want to cuddle up in something warm, we can cover that, too, with sweaters, jackets, coats, hats, and gloves. A special basket of fresh baked goodies just might be available for a donation. Come explore at 2111 East 12th, Beverly Plaza, Monday through Wednesday, 10-4 and Saturday, 10-2. All proceeds stay in our community, supporting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Youth hoops tourney in March
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is March 5, 2020. The team fee of $180 includes a 3-game guarantee, a free throw competition on Friday night, March 20, and admission to a pool party on Saturday night at the Casper Family Aquatic Center.
For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.