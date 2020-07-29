Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rotary meets in person

On Monday, August 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Jessica Pierce from Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Vitalant provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states. Jessica joined Vitalant in March of this year as a donor recruitment representative. Prior to joining Vitalant, Jessica worked for 20 years in marketing and sales in Wyoming.

Summer camp at Nic

Grossology: The Art & Science of all Things Disgusting: August 10-14, ages: 7-9 and 10-14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Immerse into messy art and icky science this summer! Investigate messy explosions, the icky science of slime and snot, and learn about the beauty and danger of microbes. Create gross eyeball art, get messy with painting, build a jellyfish sculpture and design your own pathogen. Please register at The Science Zone http://www.thesciencezone.org/summer-camps.html.

Adult workshop at Nic

Mix It Up with Cynthia Weed, Friday, August 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (please pre-register and pay by August 10). Fees are $25 (per member), $35 (per nonmember). The supplies are included. Age: 21+. BYOB. Join the Nic for non-traditional ways of learning, sharing, and creating with Cynthia Weed. The artist will demonstrate the basis of mixed media art using materials and processes such as surface design, layering, texturizing and mark making. They will use unusual materials and unconventional methods to create unique art.

