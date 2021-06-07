Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Muni band concerts start Thursday
Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays, starting June 10. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: June 10, Alicia Roberts, vocal; June 24, Deer Creek Brass Quintet; July 1, 4th of July Concert; July 8, Chad Lore; no concert July 15; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; August 5, The Tremors.
Take & Make for Kids and Tweens
Pick up the supplies to make this goofy and creative craft in the Children’s department at the Natrona County Library. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY funny face flip books at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 9. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, June 9, in the Crawford Room for After school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this interactive craft program where we will be putting our painting and cutting skills to use as we make shape castle silhouettes. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
4Teens@4: Game Night
The Natrona County Library will host a game night for teens in grades 7–12 on Thursday, June 10, at 4 p.m, in the Teen Zone. We will be playing the classic game "The Oregon Trail," but in the updated card game format. Hopefully you won't die of dysentery while you're here. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Books on Tap Book Club
Books on us. Drinks on you. Join us at Gruner Brothers Brewing for a riveting discussion at our Books on Tap Book Club, complete with beer (or your drink of choice). We will be discussing Elizabeth Berg's novel, "The Story of Arthur Truluv," at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 10. Pick up your free copy of the book at the Natrona County Library 2nd Floor Reference Desk ahead of time. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 to learn more.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create! We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday of every month, 11 a.m., on June 11, for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. Registration is required. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut candle wraps
Join us in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 11, for an illuminating craft program where we'll be making fancy candle wraps using the Cricut machine. Use your completed craft to amp up any table top or decorative display. Registration is required as space is limited. All supplies are provided at no cost, and you do not need to have previous experience with the Cricut in order to join in the fun. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Junk journals are made with mostly a mix of found and recycled materials; but how the journal is used and the purpose of the junk journal itself will vary greatly from person to person! Many are used as a way to collect and record memories, thoughts, ideas, and inspiration. Adults are invited to join us at the Library for Craftastic Saturday on June 12 at 2 p.m., for a special junk journaling workshop - no previous experience necessary. We'll teach you how to make your very own junk journal by recycling a hardcover book into something much more fabulous and inspiring. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required as space is limited. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Studebakers meet in Douglas
The June meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers club will be a week earlier than the regular scheduled meeting. The club will meet June 12 in Douglas to coincide with the Douglas car show. Meeting place will be determined once we gather around president Jim Harkin's Studebaker. Please meet in Douglas at 12:30. One need not own a Studebaker to be a member of the world's largest car club, just have an appreciation for this classic car company. For further details, contact president Jim Harkins at 262-6634.
Flag Day ceremony Sunday
Casper Elks Lodge Flag Day Ceremony is at 1 p.m., on June 13, 2021, at the Casper Elks Lodge, 108 E 7th St in the ballroom. Public is welcome.
UU services and events for June
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services! Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings and social distancing are required in the building to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On June 13, Rev. Leslie Kee will continue the June worship theme of “freedom.” On June 20, Cindy Wright will lead the “Zoombee Awards and Annual Congregational meeting -- combining a little business with joy and celebration. On June 27, we will view the online Sunday worship service of the Unitarian Universalist Association’s annual General Assembly, the largest annual gathering of UUs. On July 4, Rev. Leslie Kee will introduce the July worship theme “Being Neighbors.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
The UU Casper Social Justice Group encourages everyone to attend Casper Pride June 9-13, 2021. Check out the full schedule of events at casperpride.com, and be sure to stop by the UU Casper Social Justice Group booth at the Pride Picnic June 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at David Street Station. If you would like to help out at the booth, email news@uucasper.org.
Everyone is invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle on Thursday June 17, 7 p.m., at UU Casper, led by Brenda Evans.
During June the UU Casper book club is reading “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter” by Tom Franklin, with discussion scheduled for Monday June 28, 6:30 p.m. (in-person and on Zoom). Email news@uucasper.org to request a copy of the book.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
June at the planetarium
Check out the June shows at the Casper Planetarium. In “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea,” two young explorers take a geology field trip back in time. Join them as they learn how the continents were created and even race across the landscape atop dinosaurs. This show plays Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m., except for June 8 to 11, when the Planetarium will be closed for a deep cleaning. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., see “Galileo: The Power of the Telescope.” 400 years ago, with two pieces of glass – the lenses in his telescope – Galileo revolutionized our understanding of the solar system.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
EAA Young Eagles June 19
The Casper EAA will be sponsoring Young Eagle Flights and pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Young Eagle airplane flights are open to young people ages 8 to 17 free of charge. EAA Young Eagles is a 501(c)(3) that has flown more than 2 million young people in a program designed to introduce them to the many facets of aviation. For additional information, please go to www.youngeagles.org. The location is Soaring Aviation, Hangar 1, 8220 Fuller Street, Casper / Natrona County International Airport (two blocks north of the terminal). Meet local U.S. Army Tomb Guard SFC Shane Vincent. For additional information, call Joe MacGuire, 333-3653.
June book sale by appointment
The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.
The next sale will be held on June 24, 25, and 26. Appointments will be required for all time slots and will be scheduled by accessing https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com. As you are currently on our mailing list, you may sign up for your spot now. We are allowing up to 25 customers per time slot.
June 24 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Any items they purchase that day will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less.
June 25 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices.
On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Eat Better for Less
Eat Better for Less! Join the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and learn how to save money and time at the grocery store, cook healthier meals faster, and stretch your food dollars. Classes are free for those who income-qualify (make less than $1,968/month as a single person, or under $4,040 a month for a family of four; call for information on other family sizes). The next class series (eight weeks) starts Tuesday, June 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the UW Extension Office, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Contact Jenny Wintermote for more information, 235-9400, jwintermote@natronacounty-wy.gov.
First artist in residence at trails
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are pleased to announce the first annual Artist in Residence for the week of June 22 through June 26.
Laura McElfresh of Aurora, Colorado will create artwork centered around the theme: The Pony Express Trail, Changing and Connecting the Country. McElfresh specializes in the unique Batik Watercolor method. The process art involves applying layers of wax and paint using a hot iron and crumpling technique.
On June 22, McElfresh will be at the trails center providing in-person artistic demonstrations as the National Pony Express Association 2021 Re-Ride passes through Casper. Artist demonstrations will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. The Pony Express Re-Riders are anticipated to make their mail stop at the Trails Center at approximately 7:10 p.m.
More information on the annual Re-Ride schedule can be found at: https://nationalponyexpress.org/the-states/wyoming/#2021-wyoming-reride-schedule. More information about the Bureau of Land Management Artist in Residence Program can be found at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence.
For more information on the first annual NHTIC Artist in Residence or the National Pony Express Association Re-Ride, please call the NHTIC at 261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1501 N. Poplar, admission is free.
German Stammtisch meets
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates -- June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you'll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you'll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.
A Night at the Races June 26
Join Central Wyoming Senior Services for A Night At The Races on June 26, at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Tickets are $35, plus betting bucks. Join us for an evening of fun, food, and friendly wagers. Lucky guests will have the opportunity to cash in their winnings toward fabulous prizes. For more information, contact Rita 265-4678 or email ritaw@casperseniorcenter.com.
NC '71 reunion set
The NCHS Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on Sept. 4, 5 and 6. Any classmate not yet in contact and interested in attending, or who knows of any classmate interested, please contact beckybyron@yahoo.com or Laura Britton at brittonacres71@yahoo.com. We look forward to celebrating with you.