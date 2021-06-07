Town Crier: This Just In

The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create! We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday of every month, 11 a.m., on June 11, for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. Registration is required. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Cricut candle wraps

Join us in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 11, for an illuminating craft program where we'll be making fancy candle wraps using the Cricut machine. Use your completed craft to amp up any table top or decorative display. Registration is required as space is limited. All supplies are provided at no cost, and you do not need to have previous experience with the Cricut in order to join in the fun. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Craftastic Saturday