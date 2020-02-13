Town Crier: This Just In

“All services are free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.

Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations March 10 are asked to RSVP by Monday, March 9. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations March 18 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, March 17. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc.

Author talks of living with autism

Eric D. Zimmerman will speak about his experiences growing up on the Autism Spectrum and discuss his latest book, “Love, Racing, & Autism,” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Natrona County Library. All are welcome to this free presentation sponsored by the Library and the Casper Autism Support group. Please join for an uplifting presentation about one man’s success overcoming his diagnosis to find meaningful employment, love and a passion for stock-car racing.