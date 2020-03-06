Town Crier: This Just In

Luck isn’t reserved just for the Irish, and sometimes there’s more than a pot of gold at the end. Follow the rainbow to this fun and colorful craft program for students in grades K-6, and learn how to make your own luck with these rainbow-colored paper shamrocks. Join the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Tinkercad for 3D printing

Patrons of all ages are invited to join for a Tinkercad class Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. in the Library’s Tech Center. Tinkercad is an easy-to-learn web application for 3D design that you can use to build your own 3D creation. Design from home, then print in the Creation Station. Library staff will provide a quick tour of the user interface, buttons and tools available in Tinkercad. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

4Teens @4