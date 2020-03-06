Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Tween Monday
Have you ever wondered what makes bouncy balls so, well, bouncy? And why do some bounce higher than others? The Natrona County Library will host a fun and experimental craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, March 9 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. Attendees will make their own DIY bouncy balls using 2 different recipes, and then test them to see which ones bounce the best and highest. All snacks and supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Cricut project
There’s no need to shell out cash just to have a fun manicure! In fact, for $0 you can use the Cricut machine to make some fun nail stickers for sprucing up your claws. Join the Library in our Creation Station on Monday, March 9 any time between 6 and 7 p.m. for this fashionable craft program. These effortlessly easy nail stickers are also perfect for sharing and/or gifting. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Never Too Old Book Club
A discussion of the debut novel from an impressive new Young Adult author about survival and the power of female friendships, “Wilder Girls” by Rory Powers, will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Metro Coffee Co. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Luck isn’t reserved just for the Irish, and sometimes there’s more than a pot of gold at the end. Follow the rainbow to this fun and colorful craft program for students in grades K-6, and learn how to make your own luck with these rainbow-colored paper shamrocks. Join the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tinkercad for 3D printing
Patrons of all ages are invited to join for a Tinkercad class Wednesday, March 11 at 5 p.m. in the Library’s Tech Center. Tinkercad is an easy-to-learn web application for 3D design that you can use to build your own 3D creation. Design from home, then print in the Creation Station. Library staff will provide a quick tour of the user interface, buttons and tools available in Tinkercad. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4Teens @4
Have you ever played Mario on Play-Doh, or piano on a banana? The Makey Makey is an invention tool that transforms everyday objects by connecting them to computer programs and processes. The Natrona County Library will host an inventive technology program for teens in grades 7–12 on Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m. in the Creation Station where teens can try their hand at clipping the Makey Makey onto a number of different objects and turning them into wild and wacky inventions. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Adult coloring club
Coloring is for grown-ups, too (especially those that are in need of a stress-reducing creative outlet). Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13 for our Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Be a habitat hero
Jamie Weiss of Audubon Rockies will demonstrate the importance of restoring our communities, one garden patch at a time, for the Murie Audubon March 13 membership meeting. From a birds-eye view, learn how to create wildlife-friendly gardens that help combat the loss of open spaces, and create green corridors that link your wildscape to larger natural areas by providing habitat for wildlife. Jamie will then lead a Habitat Hero workshop on March 14th at the Izaak Walton League Lodge. Register here: https://rockies.audubon.org/events/habitat-hero-workshop.
About Habitat Hero -- One of the biggest bird conservation threats is habitat loss. To address this, Audubon Rockies’ Habitat Hero program provides people, businesses and cities with the resources to create bird habitat in their own communities. By planting bird-friendly gardens with native plants, not only are you creating more beautiful and water-efficient communities; you’re connecting people to nature.
Join on March 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse located at 4205 Fort Caspar Road to find out more about Habitat Heroes. The program is free and open to the public.
Craftastic Saturday
Casper’s growing season isn’t known for its longevity; so if you want year-round fresh vegetables and herbs from your very own garden, you might have to bring some of the gardening inside. Join the Library on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. for this herbaceous gardening craft program for adults, where they’ll show you how to transform tuna cans and clothespins into your very own indoor garden. All supplies provided at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at Metro Coffee Co. Teens will discuss “The Golden Compass” by Phillip Pullman. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Teens receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up your free copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tween Cooking Club
Students in grades 4-6 are invited to join the Library for a fun tween cooking club where they’ll make delicious and easy no-bake peanut butter oatmeal balls perfect for on-the-go snacking that’s full of protein. The program will be held in the Crawford Room on Monday, March 16 at 4 p.m. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Intro to Google Drive
The Natrona County Library will offer a Google Drive class Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the Tech Center. Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service that allows users to create, collaborate, share and store their files across all of their devices. Library staff will provide a quick tour of the user interface, buttons and tools available in Google Drive. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Grief event for kids
“Upside Down and Grief Side Out:” a grief event for kids ages 6-12 and their parents will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, 315 S. Wilson.
Playing off Pixar, this interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out,” in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life.
After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore the “headquarters.”
This is a free event and open to the community, through the Grief Support Program.
Lunch will be provided.
Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.