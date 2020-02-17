Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Fried chicken at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Friday night feed
Friday Night Feed this Friday at the Casper Elks Lodge is bacon-wrapped pork loins and fixin's, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $12 per person. No discount for children, one trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Last drum circle Saturday
Casper Community Drum Circle will be ending. This Saturday will be the last performance at 10 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church downtown. We have been blessed for nine years of being a part of the music scene here in Casper. Thanks Casper for wonderful experiences and support. Come jam one last time.
New interim pastor at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church would like to announce and introduce the new interim pastor to Casper. The church is thrilled to have Pastor Teri Hermsmeyer join us during our transition period and help us work toward calling a new pastor.
Pastor Teri was born in Columbus, Ohio but came to Casper from Arvada, Colorado. Teri married her husband, Norris in 1984 and has three grown children.
Teri graduated from LTSG and Ilaff School of Theology in Denver in May 2005. Teri trained for and worked as a chaplain in hospitals and nursing homes. Her first pastor call was in January 2009. Teri specializes in temporary shorter-term ministry because it works best for her and her husband. Teri can do ministry in the church while her husband, Norris, maintains his routine and comfort zone in Boulder where he has lived for 58 years.
Teri and her husband are both Rotarians, living a life of service through church and Rotary. Teri hopes to be involved in a Rotary Club while in Casper, as well as be involved with other pastors in the area.
Come introduce yourselves to Pastor Teri at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings or Wednesday nights, March 11 and 25 during Lent. Soup suppers begin at 6 p.m., and worship follows at 7 p.m.
Food bank match successful
All across Wyoming, thank you to all the generous donors in Wyoming who helped secure the $10,000 match from Powder River Energy Foundation for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
While one in eight people in Wyoming faces the difficult reality of not always knowing where they’ll find their next meal, this match helped raise 80,224 meals by the morning of February 14.
Thank you, Powder River Energy Foundation and thank you, Wyoming.
New TaeKwon-Do classes start
The next session of TaeKwon-Do classes begins on Tuesday, February 25 for beginning and advanced students at the Casper Recreation Center. This Korean form of karate is for ages 8 and up (6 & 7 year olds allowed if accompanied by a participating adult).
Martial arts classes help increase endurance, flexibility, coordination and balance; tone and strengthen muscles; and enhance speed and agility. It also improves self-confidence, focus, self-discipline, and self-defense tactics.
Students receive instruction in classical TaeKwon-Do under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations (USTF) involving the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks, and dodges with bare hands and feet.
Beginners meet twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday; the advanced class meets an additional day on Friday; all classes meet from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Registration fee for the 7 week session is $72 for Beginners, $100 for Advanced, with a $12 discount for those with Rec Center Passes. Instructor Gerald Sisco is a 7th Degree Black Belt and current USTF State Director and instructor Kerri McDill is a 4th Degree Black Belt.
For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St., or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Meat shoot March 6
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Former Black Hawk at hockey extravaganza
Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk as this year’s guest speaker at the Hockey Extravaganza on March 21 at the Ramkota Hotel. Supper, live and silent auction, celebration of the seniors, and then of course, Jeremy Roenick. Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at (307) 315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets.