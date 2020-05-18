You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Car show Saturday

Yellowstone Garage is presenting its annual Memorial Day Car Show on Saturday. West Yellowstone Highway will be closed from Ash to Oak and Elm between West Yellowstone and Midwest from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is not to be confused with the Oil Capitol Auto Club annual Cruisin' with the Oldies weekend, which has been canceled.

For more information, email cdouglass@yellowstonegarage.com.

Elks fishing derby in June

Casper Elks Fishing Derby is June 19, 20, and 21 at Alcova Lake, first shelter past the Marina. Tickets are $25. Fun starts at noon on Friday, June 19, and ends at noon on June 21. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 20, to participate in the Derby. Friday night dinner TBD with a separate charge of $10. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don't participate in the Derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $10. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids are $10, which includes hot dogs. Dance to GTO on Saturday night. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News