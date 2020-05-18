Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Car show Saturday

Elks fishing derby in June

Casper Elks Fishing Derby is June 19, 20, and 21 at Alcova Lake, first shelter past the Marina. Tickets are $25. Fun starts at noon on Friday, June 19, and ends at noon on June 21. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 20, to participate in the Derby. Friday night dinner TBD with a separate charge of $10. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don't participate in the Derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $10. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids are $10, which includes hot dogs. Dance to GTO on Saturday night. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.